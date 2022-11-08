ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

A Christmas Story's Ralphie: Facts Only True Fans Know About The Character

In "A Christmas Story," the only thing 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle. Each time he expresses this desire to a grown-up, though, Ralphie is met with the same chorus about it being much too dangerous for him: "You'll shoot your eye out!"
TVLine

A Christmas Story Sequel's New 'Triple Dog Dare' Revealed — Watch Video

A Christmas Story‘s Flick is finally getting his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. In a newly released clip from HBO Max’s forthcoming movie A Christmas Story Christmas, it’s Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what appears to be an abandoned (and extremely icy) waterpark slide. As Schwartz contemplates whether or not to risk his life for the sake of the dare, Flick, standing beside Ralphie and Ralphie’s son Mark, eggs him on from below. Watch the sneak peek above, then...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
DoYouRemember?

91-Year-Old William Shatner Knows What He Wants To Say To God

William Shatner doesn’t seem afraid of death. In fact, he’s already preparing for his meeting with God in the afterlife. In his new memoir called Boldly Go, he opens up about his childhood, his acting career and Star Trek days, and his feelings on faith and what happens when we die.
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
