Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
A Christmas Story's Ralphie: Facts Only True Fans Know About The Character
In "A Christmas Story," the only thing 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle. Each time he expresses this desire to a grown-up, though, Ralphie is met with the same chorus about it being much too dangerous for him: "You'll shoot your eye out!"
A Christmas Story Sequel's New 'Triple Dog Dare' Revealed — Watch Video
A Christmas Story‘s Flick is finally getting his payback, 39 years after Schwartz triple dog dared him to stick his tongue to the school flagpole. In a newly released clip from HBO Max’s forthcoming movie A Christmas Story Christmas, it’s Flick who triple dog dares Schwartz to take a sled and make his way down what appears to be an abandoned (and extremely icy) waterpark slide. As Schwartz contemplates whether or not to risk his life for the sake of the dare, Flick, standing beside Ralphie and Ralphie’s son Mark, eggs him on from below. Watch the sneak peek above, then...
Zack Ward Of ‘A Christmas Story’ Believes His Face Gets Him The Bully Roles
Zack Ward’s first role was in 1983 A Christmas Story, and he has since made a name for himself on our television screens. He fits so well into the villain bully role of A Christmas Story that casting agents sought him out to depict that. Ward went on to...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
James Arness Revealed Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Received the Most Fan Letters, It Wasn’t Him
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was the face of the Western television show, but he wasn't the cast member to receive the most fan letters.
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
91-Year-Old William Shatner Knows What He Wants To Say To God
William Shatner doesn’t seem afraid of death. In fact, he’s already preparing for his meeting with God in the afterlife. In his new memoir called Boldly Go, he opens up about his childhood, his acting career and Star Trek days, and his feelings on faith and what happens when we die.
Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
‘Sands of Iwo Jima’ Cast Avoided John Wayne ‘at All Costs’ After Spending a Night With Him
John Wayne earned his first Oscar nomination with 'Sands of Iwo Jima,' where after spending nights with his co-stars, they started to avoid him at all costs.
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
