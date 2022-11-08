Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the stupendous success of 2018’s Black Panther, Marvel fans were eager to see where director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman would lead the franchise in the sequel. However, after the tragic passing of Boseman, and Marvel Studios’ promise not to recast King T’Challa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became a whole different movie. Instead of avoiding Boseman’s death, Coogler incorporates it into the film by making the sequel all about mourning loved ones, accepting your legacy, and letting go of your pain, so life can move on. At the center of Wakanda Forever, there’s also the question of who would take the hero’s moniker. The Black Panther has been the protector of Wakanda for many centuries, so even with T’Challa’s passing in the MCU, someone must step up and become the hero.

