Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Andor: what does BBY mean in Star Wars?
What does BBY mean in Star Wars? We all know that the Star Wars movies are set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but what does “a long time ago” actually mean? Well, not a lot, to be honest. George Lucas just wanted his science fiction movies to sound epic, and setting them in the past lent them a certain degree of prestige.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Jedi explained
What are the Jedi in Star Wars? The vast history of the most iconic science fiction movie franchise of all time is essentially built upon the concept of good versus evil, or more specifically, the Jedi versus the Sith. But what are the Jedi all about exactly?. You’d be hard...
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new tabletop wargame inspired by '80s cartoons
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new tabletop wargame, and it kinda sounds like Warhammer Underworlds
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Nami's Stampede Fit
One Piece films don't just give the Straw Hat Pirates plenty of new adventures that they otherwise might not have faced in the main series, it also allows Luffy and his crew to have the opportunity to sport new outfits as they continue their quest within the perilously world known as the Grand Line. Now, one fan has decided to revisit one of the biggest films in the Straw Hats' library, One Piece: Red, by recreating Nami's look in the film that saw a massive battle break out in search of a mysterious treasure.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
Collider
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
Collider
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
Mace Windu May Have Survived the 'Star Wars' Prequels, According to Some Fan Theories
In 2005, Mace Windu joined the ever-growing ranks of Star Wars characters who lose a hand in battle. Unfortunately, the character didn't live long enough to get a cool cybernetic replacement ... or is that just what the prequels want us to think?. Article continues below advertisement. The duel between...
Sonic Frontiers Is Quickly Getting Spoiled For Everyone
Leaks for highly anticipated games are far from rare in the gaming industry, and it's becoming much more common as time goes on. In just the last three years, almost all of "The Last Of Us Part 2" famously leaked months ahead of its launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red was hacked and ransomed in 2021, and only a month ago "Grand Theft Auto 6" development footage made its way onto the internet — and that's only some of the biggest gaming leaks in the last few years. It's starting to feel like no game is safe from being spoiled, and on November 2, 2022, "Sonic Frontiers" became the latest victim of major leaks coming out just days before release.
Gizmodo
Dragon Age: Absolution's New Trailer Teases a Deadly Magical Heist
The world of Dragon Age is often rocked by monstrous invasions, magical and theistic conflicts, and other life-altering events. While the stakes seem high for it, it looks like the new animated series Absolution is going to take a leaf out of the pages of the excellent Dragon Age II, and do something a little smaller.
Collider
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming the Sequel Was Cathartic
On November 11 we return to Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the theatrical release, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, sat down with Collier’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her experience returning to set following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, Nakia is a member of Wakanda’s central intelligence the War Dogs, and T’Challa’s (Boseman) partner. It was Nakia who softened King T’Challa to the idea of opening their realm’s borders and sharing their resources, which may prove to have detrimental consequences in Wakanda Forever.
comicon.com
Extended Preview: A Desperate Mission To The Lion Empire In ‘Mighty Morphin’ Vol. 5 SC
BOOM! Studios has revealed an extended preview of Mighty Morphin Vol. 5 SC, dropping Wednesday from writer Mat Groom, illustrator Moises Hidalgo, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. ‘In the wake of the Eltarian War, the Mighty Morphin team finds themselves exposed due to a decimated Command Center which...
Collider
How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have?
After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.
Collider
Who Is The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After the stupendous success of 2018’s Black Panther, Marvel fans were eager to see where director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman would lead the franchise in the sequel. However, after the tragic passing of Boseman, and Marvel Studios’ promise not to recast King T’Challa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became a whole different movie. Instead of avoiding Boseman’s death, Coogler incorporates it into the film by making the sequel all about mourning loved ones, accepting your legacy, and letting go of your pain, so life can move on. At the center of Wakanda Forever, there’s also the question of who would take the hero’s moniker. The Black Panther has been the protector of Wakanda for many centuries, so even with T’Challa’s passing in the MCU, someone must step up and become the hero.
Collider
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
Collider
Everyone Else Who's Been a Black Panther Besides T'Challa in The Comics
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting North American screens on November 11, 2022. The highly anticipated MCU release has already received high praise in early social media reactions, with many calling the film a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the first actor to play the hero on-screen. What hasn't been disclosed as of yet is who will take up the mantle of Black Panther. Marvel, very wisely, chose not to recast Boseman's T'Challa, opting instead to confront the tragedy of his loss, both on and off-screen, full-on. So while we may not know who the new Black Panther is going forward, we do know that there is a precedent set in the pages of Marvel Comics of others who have been Black Panther over the course of the character's comics history.
Collider
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
Comments / 0