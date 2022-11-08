ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals-Steelers Week 11 Matchup Flexed, No Longer on Sunday Night Football

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRdsb_0j38VdHj00

Cincinnati is 5-4 on the season and travels to Pittsburgh following their bye week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Week 11 matchup with the Steelers has been flexed from the Sunday night slot to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chiefs-Chargers game will take their primetime spot on NBC.

Cincinnati is 0-3 in the AFC North this season, including a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. They'll hope to get revenge following their bye week.

Check out the official press release from the NFL below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tT5eB_0j38VdHj00

-----

Comments / 1

 

