ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

Fiery street racing crash left 27-year-old passenger dead, NC cops say. Now 3 charged

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

A 27-year-old was killed in a fiery street racing crash — and now, three people face charges in North Carolina, officials said.

A Dodge Charger was driving through Rockingham County when officers said it veered off a road and hit two poles. The car caught fire before its driver was taken to a trauma center on Oct. 29, according to the Eden Police Department.

A person who had been riding in the Charger died at the scene of the crash. The passenger was identified as 27-year-old Daquinton Micrae Tatum, according to police and an obituary posted to the Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations website.

Now, more than one week after the deadly crash, officials on Nov. 7 announced that they had received arrest warrants for three drivers. The drivers are accused of being involved in a street race on Meadow Road in Eden, roughly 35 miles north of Greensboro and near the Virginia border.

On the day of the crash, Eden police were called at about 5:30 a.m. to East Meadow Road. The Charger had been going “at a high rate of speed” before it went off the road and became “engulfed in flames,” officials wrote in a news release.

As of Nov. 7, three people — who range in age from 19 to 27 — are charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and willful street racing. Each suspect had a court date set for Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. People also can submit anonymous tips through Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

Trucker ‘burned alive’ after crash, NC officials say. Now, woman is going to prison

First-year teacher dies in wreck after driver hits deer, loses control, NC officials say

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 17

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Toddler airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in High Point on East Fairfield Drive, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Woman, 13-year-old shot in chests after crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash in Winston-Salem led to a woman and a 13-year-old being shot in their chests. The crash happened on Vargrave Street at Highway 52 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was found shot on the campus of UNC School of The Arts. Investigators...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man charged first degree murder after killing woman in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested and charged a man with first degree murder. Derrick Jose Ward, 33, is charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing 55-year-old Paula Self early Monday morning. Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 33, was also injured in the shooting...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WRAL

Driver charged with DWI, other charges in crash that killed two in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police on Tuesday charged Armonta Lamont Tyler, 26, for his role in a crash that killed two passengers in his car on Oct. 28. Tyler, of Durham, faces charges of DWI, reckless driving, speeding, felony death by motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicles, homes in 2 Graham neighborhoods shot

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — People are getting their windows fixed and homes patched up after someone or a group of people drove through part of Alamance County firing shots. It happened along two streets in Graham. First at 7:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Ray Street then less than three hours later at 9:21 […]
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Fatal shooting results in first-degree murder charge

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies and Kernersville police officers responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. One person was found dead and another was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The two gunshot victims were found outside the residence. Deputies and officers...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Chinese restaurant robbed in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mekong Oriental Chinese on West Gate City Boulevard was robbed Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police. Officers responded to the robbery just before 8 p.m. They were informed that a male suspect went inside the building and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect left...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's said a 53-year-old woman was found dead and a man was injured after a shooting on Weatherton Drive. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The man was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are actively searching for the...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
582
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy