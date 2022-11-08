Fiery street racing crash left 27-year-old passenger dead, NC cops say. Now 3 charged

A 27-year-old was killed in a fiery street racing crash — and now, three people face charges in North Carolina, officials said.

A Dodge Charger was driving through Rockingham County when officers said it veered off a road and hit two poles. The car caught fire before its driver was taken to a trauma center on Oct. 29, according to the Eden Police Department.

A person who had been riding in the Charger died at the scene of the crash. The passenger was identified as 27-year-old Daquinton Micrae Tatum, according to police and an obituary posted to the Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations website.

Now, more than one week after the deadly crash, officials on Nov. 7 announced that they had received arrest warrants for three drivers. The drivers are accused of being involved in a street race on Meadow Road in Eden, roughly 35 miles north of Greensboro and near the Virginia border.

On the day of the crash, Eden police were called at about 5:30 a.m. to East Meadow Road. The Charger had been going “at a high rate of speed” before it went off the road and became “engulfed in flames,” officials wrote in a news release.

As of Nov. 7, three people — who range in age from 19 to 27 — are charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and willful street racing. Each suspect had a court date set for Nov. 8.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. People also can submit anonymous tips through Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

