Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Yankees prospect named High-A All-Star

Some good news from down in the farm system. New York Yankees prospect Tyler Hardman has been selected as a South Atlantic League All-Star. The Hudson Valley Renegades third baseman had a record-setting season. Want to bet on sports?. Per Renegades PR:. Hardman had a prolific season at the plate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball

The Bayonne Division of Recreation is set to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball. The Division is hosting the “Bayonne Goes Bananas for Buddy Baseball Day” on Saturday, December 3, at 4 p.m. at the Bayonne High School Ice Rink Gym. Buddy Baseball is a program for...
BAYONNE, NJ
High School Football PRO

NEWARK, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Side High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Rangers vs. Red Wings predictions, odds and NHL best bets for 11/10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.
DETROIT, MI
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 10, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Marilyn Falcone Smith, 59, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille DeMartini Falcone. Wife to Thomas Smith, Mrs. Falcone was a member of Hope Church who enjoyed walks in the park, spending time with her family, and her two cats Paris and Cali. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Veterans Day 2022: Staten Island’s ‘Lady Victory’ among 25 patriotic monuments to get ‘bath’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- NYC Parks’ Citywide Monuments gave 25 patriotic monuments across the city a “bath” so they can look their best in time for Veterans Day on Friday. Among the city monuments getting spruced up are the 10-foot tall 700-pound statue known as “Lady Victory” -- erected in honor of World War I veterans -- who sits in the center of Pleasant Plains Avenue.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

