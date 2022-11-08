Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
NFL moves Chiefs-Chargers game to evening on Nov. 20
The Week 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers game on Nov. 20 will be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced today. The following is the final Week 11 NFL schedule...
Bruce Rollinson, longtime Mater Dei football coach, retiring at end of year
Longtime Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson, whose program was embroiled by hazing allegations last year, is retiring at the end of the season.
Chiefs' Clark Hunt breaks silence on Britt Reid sentencing
Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt spoke about the Britt Reid case on Monday after the former coach was sentenced to 3 years in prison.
Huskies Provide 15-Year-Old LA Edge Rusher First Scholarship Offer
Chinedu Onyeagoro has 19 sacks in 11 games in his first year of football.
Chiefs' Dunlap chases last half-sack needed to reach 100
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were trying to put away the Tennessee Titans in overtime last weekend when Carlos Dunlap and Chris Jones reached the quarterback at the same time, dragging Malik Willis to the turf for a sack. Each was given credit for half the...
Chiefs Owner Breaks Silence On Andy Reid Son Ruling
Kansas City Chiefs CEO and part owner Clark Hunt addressed the sentencing of former assistant coach Britt Reid. Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was sentenced to three years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that severely injured a young girl. Via KSHB's Dre Bradley, Hunt expressed condolences to Ariel Young and her family during Monday's video conference.
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
Vikings' Adam Thielen Surprises Nurse At Hospital With 2 Super Bowl Tickets
Christmas came early for a nurse in Minnesota ... 'cause Adam Thielen surprised her at work -- naming her 2022 Vikings Fan of the Year, and gifting her TWO Super Bowl tickets!!. The heartwarming moment was caught on video, showing the 2-time Pro Bowler walking to the health center's courtyard...
