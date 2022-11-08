Read full article on original website
Related
Get A Sneak Peak At Dwayne Johnson And Chris Evans In Their New Holiday Action Movie
Dwayne Johnson and his fellow Hollywood star Chris Evans have been in the movie industry for years. Individually, they have featured in some of the most iconic blockbuster movies in the world. For Chris, who is strongly associated with the MCU, fans have witnessed his acting prowess in productions like Avengers: End Game, Captain America: The First Avenger, and many others.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Andrew Garfield Ignored Emma Stone For A Whole Week On The Amazing Spider-Man 2 For A Very Deliberate Reason
Andrew Garfield chose to ignore Emma Stone for a whole week while making The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but he had a good reason for doing so.
ComicBook
Major MCU Star Rumored to Appear in Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became an instant favorite of many, winning an Academy Award in 2019 for Best Animated Feature. Sony Pictures Animation quickly pushed two sequels into development, a pair of films set to bring more Spidey-family characters into the animated canon. In fact, a new report circulating online suggests at least two awfully familiar faces will be added to the film's direct sequel in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
Daniel Kaluuya Is Playing a Pretty Awesome Spider-Man in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
The cast for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just keeps getting better and better! While we know that the original team from Into the Spider-Verse has come back together to fight a new villain (meaning that Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and the rest of our favorites are joining a new cast of Spider-Friends)—and yes, the inclusion of Spider-Man 2099 as Oscar Isaac and bringing in Issa Rae to play Spider-Woman had me counting the days—the movie is now adding Daniel Kaluuya to its ranks and OH MY GOD WHY IS IT NOT 2023?!
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
Kang Arrives and All Quantum Hell Breaks Loose in First Official ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
Phase 5 is officially underway in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sets the next series of events into motion. Set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 17, the film reunites Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) for their next adventure, which begins calmly enough — but it doesn’t take long for all quantum hell to break loose.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds admits he can’t take all the credit for Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ return
Ryan Reynolds has opened up on the blockbuster return of Hugh Jackman to the role of the Wolverine for Deadpool 3, graciously admitting that bringing Jackman back wasn’t a solo effort. Jackman had seemingly retired from all superhero movie duties until Oct. 2022’s shock announcement he’d be returning as...
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
People
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costars shared an emotional moment on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt while remembering Chadwick Boseman Danai Gurira is confident Chadwick Boseman would be proud of Letitia Wright's continuation of the Black Panther franchise. On Thursday's episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt airing at 6:30 p.m. ET, journalist Rehema Ellis interviews Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Gurira, 44, and Wright, 29, about making the anticipated sequel in the wake of Boseman's death. Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. Wright, who plays...
murphysmultiverse.com
The New Deal: A Look at Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man
Though it hasn’t been officially announced, the buzz around Sony and Marvel Studios reaching a new deal to continue their collaborative efforts to co-produce Spider-Man films has been at an all-time high this week. The deal, should it be reached, would allow Marvel Studios to get to work on developing new Spidey films with Sony and for them to negotiate a deal with star Tom Holland that would allow him to appear in non-Spidey films. As we wait for word to come down that Holland is ready to get back to work, we take a look at how Tom’s New Deal might play out over the next several years.
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals His Intense Gym Routine for Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror is set to be a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Jonathan Majors bringing the iconic Marvel villain to life in live-action. After debuting as He Who Remains, an alternate version of Kang, in the Season 1 finale of Loki, Majors is next set to reprise his role in February's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — and it sounds like he is taking a pretty intense approach to preparing for the character. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Majors shed a light on some of his training routine for Kang, which includes two trips to the gym before 7:00 in the morning.
ComicBook
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty release date, cast, plot, and more
Everything you need to know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Responds To Rumors About Joining The MCU
Sadie Sink responds to rumors about her being cast in the MCU.
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Finally Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absurdly Awesome
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0