ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Voters to Decide if Supervisors Should be Able to Remove Elected Sheriff

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1WqE_0j38V2uD00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County voters will decide today whether the Board of Supervisors should be granted the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.

The Board of Supervisors voted in August to place Measure A on the ballot, calling it an effort to ensure accountability in the county's law-enforcement agency. But incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva has blasted the proposal as unconstitutional, calling it a blatant power grab by a board with which he has repeatedly clashed.

If Measure A is approved Tuesday, the board will have the power to remove a sheriff ``for cause'' with a four-fifths vote of the five-member panel.

``Cause'' is defined as ``a violation of any law related to the performance of their duties as sheriff; flagrant or repeated neglect of duties; a misappropriation of public funds or property; willful falsification of a relevant official statement or document; or obstruction of any investigation into the conduct of the sheriff by the Inspector General, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, or any government agency with jurisdiction to conduct such an investigation.''

Although board members supporting the measure denied it was political in nature, the move was a clear response to its battles with Villanueva, who has accused board members of defunding his agency at the expense of public safety and has rebuffed subpoenas to appear before the county's Civilian Oversight Commission.

Board Chair Holly Mitchell and Supervisor Hilda Solis introduced the motion calling for the ballot measure. Mitchell said during a July 12 meeting that the issue goes beyond Villanueva.

``The issue of sheriff accountability before us is both urgent and systemic, having impacted past generations of Angelenos, but also with important consequences for the future,'' Mitchell said. ``Unfortunately, the county has had long and troubling history with sheriff oversight and transparency.''

The motion by Mitchell and Solis referred to previous sheriffs Lee Baca, who was sentenced to federal prison on corruption charges, and Peter Pitchess, who ``resisted any involvement in the first internal investigation of deputy gangs from outside the department.''

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the board's lone opponent of the measure, issued a statement saying, ``Giving the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected sheriff unequivocally takes away power from the public.''

``It's a move that has the potential to disenfranchise voters,'' she said. ``It also overlooks the fact that a recall process already exists to remove elected officials who fail to perform their duties.'' Villanueva sent a letter to the board saying the measure ``would allow corrupt board members to intimidate sheriffs from carrying out their official duties to investigate crime.''

``This motion is a recipe for public corruption, particularly when `cause' remains so broad and undefined,'' the sheriff wrote. ``Allowing political appointees with an agenda to determine `cause' is fundamentally flawed.

``... It appears you are making yourselves the judge, jury and executioner for the office of the sheriff, nullifying the will of the voters. This illegal motion seeks to undermine the role of the sheriff and render the office subordinate to the Board of Supervisors. On its face, your proposed ordinance language is not a proper reading of the law and will be challenged on these multiple grounds.''

He called the move an effort to derail his reelection bid. Villanueva is facing a Tuesday runoff with former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna. All five members of the Board of Supervisors have endorsed Luna. According to the board's motion, despite efforts to provide oversight of the department, ``the board has nevertheless been limited in its ability to serve as a sufficient check against the sheriff's flagrant disregard of lawful oversight and accountability.''

The Republican National Committee issued a statement blasting the proposal as ``another prime example of how Democrats like to change the rules when they don't get their way.''

``Not only is Sheriff Villanueva an elected official, he's one of the few who has been willing to stand up to the board for reducing law enforcement funding and effectively endangering the lives of Angelenos,'' according to the RNC.

``... This decision from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors would attempt to bully the elected sheriff into doing what they want and would be yet another blow to a free and fair democracy, thanks to California Democrats.'' Villanueva is a registered Democrat.

Comments / 10

imnotverykindtostupidhaveaniceday!
2d ago

Vote no!! Don’t give them more power!!! We elected them we removed them

Reply(2)
9
Related
CBS LA

LA County Sheriff candidates await election results

The countdown is on for incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as voting polls are now closed and election results begin to pour in. Villaneuva, who was elected LA County Sheriff in 2018, has drawn plenty of criticism during his tenure as the county's sheriff for his combative relationship with the county's board of supervisors and handling of investigations. Villaneuva is holding his Election Day festivities in Montebello.While a recent poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times showed the sheriff trialing Luna, Villanueva isn't putting much stock into the numbers. "The poll is what...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

The election’s not over, but ….

As ballots continue to be counted today (Wednesday), most of the candidates for West Orange County offices who had a lead on Tuesday night appear to be building on their advantage. Additionally, California races for the House of Representatives are being closely watched nationally because they are considered likely to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid

In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Initial results: Voters rallying behind City Council incumbents

Initial voting results for the November General Election Tuesday night showed Santa Clarita residents showed support for incumbents Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean to return as members of the city of Santa Clarita City Council. The initial round of early voting results was announced by 9 p.m. According...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy