Buncombe County, NC

theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election

Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County special meeting will conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority

Press release from the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election

Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Update: End-of-year schedules for Asheville City Council Committees

Press release from Asheville City Clerk’s Office. Below are the end of the year scheduling for the Asheville City Council committees. All meetings will be held virtually. Please visit the Committee’s webpage for more information and ways to view and participate. Boards and Commissions. November 14 (rescheduled meeting)
ASHEVILLE, NC
bpr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development

When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville Introduces Live-Streaming for Board and Commission Meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room

To further connect with community members and remove barriers to participation, members of the public will soon be able to view City of Asheville board and commission meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room at City Hall in real-time. This upgrade in equipment will allow meetings to be live-streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel in the same way City Council meetings are streamed and will provide a more complete archive of board and commission meetings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thevalleyecho.com

Black Mountain elects new mayor and town council member

The Town of Black Mountain will have a new mayor this December, when Mike Sobol will be sworn back into the office he last held in 2017, after the former mayor defeated incumbent Larry Harris in the 2022 General Election. The race to fill two seats on the town council...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WLOS.com

Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Cleveland County

Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Mountain Voices On The 2022 Midterm Elections

More than two million North Carolinians took advantage of early voting in the 2022 midterms, which wrapped up on Saturday. The BPR news team has been visiting polling sites, talking with voters across Western North Carolina about the issues that are driving them to the polls this year. In Franklin,...
FRANKLIN, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO.

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – retreat on Dec. 1

NOTICE: The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will hold a retreat on Thursday, December 1 from 9am to 2pm. The retreat will be held at the Asheville Habitat for Humanity Administrative Offices at 33 Meadow Road. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the work of the committee for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Pro bono lawyers assist Asheville’s Afghan evacuees

In August 2021, the Taliban violently took control of Afghanistan, and over 120,000 Afghans evacuated the country in the ensuing weeks. Many of those who fled had worked with the United States military, nongovernmental organizations or the media, and they were welcomed into the U.S. through the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Allies Welcome — including more than 120 evacuees who made their way to the Asheville area between November 2021 and February.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Vote against the bonds and hold our leaders accountable

This election, Buncombe County is asking us to take out a pair of bonds to pay for affordable housing and open spaces. These are two issues that I deeply support and are laudable goals for every community, especially our community. They match my and our community values, but I’m asking you to vote no.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

