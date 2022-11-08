Read full article on original website
bpr.org
Asheville Mayor Manheimer wins reelection, Buncombe voters pass bond measures
Esther Manheimer was elected to her third term as the mayor of Asheville Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results from the state Board of Elections. First elected mayor in 2013, Manheimer defeated Kim Roney, a progressive independent serving her first term on the Asheville City Council. This was the...
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
Mountain Xpress
Five takeaways from Buncombe’s 2022 general election
Regardless of political affiliation, Buncombe County residents can feel good about one result from this year’s midterms: The county’s voter turnout of almost 57% substantially exceeded the statewide rate of 50.5%. While less than the high-water mark of 60.4% set in the 2018 midterms, the rate of democratic participation was still strong compared to that of previous years.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County special meeting will conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority
Press release from the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County. Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Tourism Development Authority.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Unofficial results for 2022 midterm general election
Polk voters choose status quo for school board, county commission. POLK COUNTY– Unofficial results are in for the 2022 midterm general election, held Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were 9,555 ballots cast, for a voter turnout of 57.97 percent, in Polk County. Board of Education. Thirteen candidates vied for 5...
Mountain Xpress
Update: End-of-year schedules for Asheville City Council Committees
Press release from Asheville City Clerk’s Office. Below are the end of the year scheduling for the Asheville City Council committees. All meetings will be held virtually. Please visit the Committee’s webpage for more information and ways to view and participate. Boards and Commissions. November 14 (rescheduled meeting)
bpr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
Mountain Xpress
Pinners Cove residents blast process for proposed development
When Minneapolis-based developer KLP Pinners EAT LLC applied to rezone 73 acres for a mountaintop development near Pinners Cove Road last December, it was not prepared for the community pushback. Led by 30-year resident Scott Kuhlman, neighbors of the property formed the Say No to Pinners Cove Rezoning group and got to work. They collected hundreds of signatures on an online petition against the project, displayed yard signs and even purchased a billboard.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Introduces Live-Streaming for Board and Commission Meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room
To further connect with community members and remove barriers to participation, members of the public will soon be able to view City of Asheville board and commission meetings held in the First Floor Conference Room at City Hall in real-time. This upgrade in equipment will allow meetings to be live-streamed on the City’s YouTube Channel in the same way City Council meetings are streamed and will provide a more complete archive of board and commission meetings.
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain elects new mayor and town council member
The Town of Black Mountain will have a new mayor this December, when Mike Sobol will be sworn back into the office he last held in 2017, after the former mayor defeated incumbent Larry Harris in the 2022 General Election. The race to fill two seats on the town council...
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
Live Results: Cleveland County
Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
bpr.org
Mountain Voices On The 2022 Midterm Elections
More than two million North Carolinians took advantage of early voting in the 2022 midterms, which wrapped up on Saturday. The BPR news team has been visiting polling sites, talking with voters across Western North Carolina about the issues that are driving them to the polls this year. In Franklin,...
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE COUNTY OF JACKSON DISTRICT COURT DIVISION NOTICE OF SERVICE PROCESS BY PUBLICATION OF FILE NO. 21 JT 1 IN THE MATTER OF:S.G.S., D.O.B. 1/4/2021, Juvenile TO:LAUREN SMITH, whose last known whereabouts were believed to be in Sylva, Jackson County, North Carolina, Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled actions. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Petition for Termination of Parental Rights initiated in Jackson County, North Carolina in which you have been named as biological mother of the juvenile. You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than December 27, 2022 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This 3rd day of November, 2022. David D. Moore Attorney for Jackson County Dept. of Social Services P.O. Box 690 Sylva, NC 28779 (828) 339-3900 Telephone (828) 484-2336 Facsimile david@ddmoorelaw.com 35-37e.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
Mountain Xpress
NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – retreat on Dec. 1
NOTICE: The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will hold a retreat on Thursday, December 1 from 9am to 2pm. The retreat will be held at the Asheville Habitat for Humanity Administrative Offices at 33 Meadow Road. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the work of the committee for...
Mountain Xpress
Pro bono lawyers assist Asheville’s Afghan evacuees
In August 2021, the Taliban violently took control of Afghanistan, and over 120,000 Afghans evacuated the country in the ensuing weeks. Many of those who fled had worked with the United States military, nongovernmental organizations or the media, and they were welcomed into the U.S. through the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Allies Welcome — including more than 120 evacuees who made their way to the Asheville area between November 2021 and February.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville offices closed for Veterans Day, ART buses to run on regular schedule
In observance of Veterans Day, the City of Asheville offices will be closed this Friday, November 11, 2022. Here is a look at how the City will be observing the day, and any impact to services. Veterans Day Ceremony. The City of Asheville and partner agencies will honor our local...
Mountain Xpress
Vote against the bonds and hold our leaders accountable
This election, Buncombe County is asking us to take out a pair of bonds to pay for affordable housing and open spaces. These are two issues that I deeply support and are laudable goals for every community, especially our community. They match my and our community values, but I’m asking you to vote no.
