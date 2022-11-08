ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9&10 News

When to Watch the Total Lunar Eclipse

Keep your eyes to the sky early Tuesday morning if you want to catch the total lunar eclipse. The penumbral eclipse starts at 3:02 am, but won’t be able to see much change until about 3:45 am. The beginning stage is called the penumbral eclipse, meaning the moon enters...
boldsky.com

Total Lunar Eclipse November 2022: Date, Timings, Visibility, Where, How To Watch Chandra Grahan

When Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, as Sun Earth and Moon come into an alignment, the lunar eclipse occurs. A total lunar eclipse happens when the entire Moon falls with the shadow of the Umbra on the earth. It occurs when the Moon and Sun are stationed on opposite sides of the Earth, and the planet completely overshadows its natural satellite.
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Full Blood Moon Overlooks US Flags in Washington During Election Day Morning

As Americans prepared to vote in a highly contested midterm election, a Full Blood Moon rose ominously in the sky. The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 turned the moon red early Tuesday morning. The event lasted for approximately 90 minutes, and people from all around the country had the chance to view it. Fox News shared an image of the impressive Full Blood Moon on their Instagram.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Total lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If the skies are clear Tuesday, we will get a beautiful view of a total lunar eclipse early in the morning.A lunar eclipse is when the path of our nearest neighbor in space enters the earth's shadow during a full moon phase. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses last a long time.CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon advises looking toward the western sky after 3 a.m. While there may be some clouds to dodge Monday night, most of the eclipse will be visible Tuesday morning.Starting at 4:16 Tuesday morning, you'll be able to see the moon turn red. The "maximum eclipse" is at 4:59 a.m. and the total eclipse ends around 5:41 a.m.The next total lunar eclipse isn't until 2025.
Secret SF

Enjoy The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025

A spectacular total lunar eclipse will grace the skies over the Bay Area on Tuesday, November 8th, ending just an hour before the polls open for Election Day. This unique celestial event, won’t appear again until March 14th, 2025, so don’t miss this chance to witness the phenomenon. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. NASA describes a total lunar eclipse as when “the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.” Time and Date predicts that Tuesday’s lunar eclipse will reach its peak in SF at 2:59am and remain there for nearly an hour. Here’s a breakdown of the eclipse timeline: The phenomenon is called Rayleigh scattering, which NASA explains as “light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”

