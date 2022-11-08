A spectacular total lunar eclipse will grace the skies over the Bay Area on Tuesday, November 8th, ending just an hour before the polls open for Election Day. This unique celestial event, won’t appear again until March 14th, 2025, so don’t miss this chance to witness the phenomenon. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. NASA describes a total lunar eclipse as when “the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.” Time and Date predicts that Tuesday’s lunar eclipse will reach its peak in SF at 2:59am and remain there for nearly an hour. Here’s a breakdown of the eclipse timeline: The phenomenon is called Rayleigh scattering, which NASA explains as “light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.”

3 DAYS AGO