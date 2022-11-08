Read full article on original website
'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night
Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show
Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
Find out which two couples were sent home during 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 90s Night, plus who is headed to the quart-finals.
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night
Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Nick Cannon’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For ‘The Masked Singer’ as He’s Expecting His 12th Kid
Since the news of his 12th child, fans have wondered about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made as the host of shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent. Cannon, whose full name is Nicholas Scott Cannon, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. His big break came in 1999 when he became a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, which he starred on from 1998 to 2000. After All That, Cannon went on to create, star in and executive produce his own sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild ‘N...
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ Holiday Special Film Sets Premiere Date
The previously announced two-hour holiday special film featuring country/pop superstar Dolly Parton has set its debut date. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus join Dolly on the special.
Courteney Cox’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth From Her ‘Friends’ Salary and More: How She Makes Money
Could she BE any richer? Courteney Cox has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her multi-million-dollar salary during her time on Friends, her longtime career in entertainment and more. Keep scrolling to see how Courteney makes money!. What Is Courteney Cox’s Net Worth?. The Alabama native is worth...
Dancing with the Stars season 31: results, photos, cast and everything we know
The quest for the Mirror Ball trophy begins as Dancing with the Stars season 31 moves to Disney Plus this fall.
Fans stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Clueless Halloween costumes: ‘This is the best’
Fans are stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Halloween costumes after they dressed up as Dionne and Murray from Clueless.The 48-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his seven-year-old daughter, Wilder, posing as the two iconic ‘90s characters on his Instagram on Monday. Faison notably starred in Clueless as Murray, the boyfriend of main character Cher’s best friend, Dionne, who was portrayed by Stacey Dash.In the photo, Faison wore a magenta hoodie, green joggers, and backward Kangol hat -- an outfit bearing similarities to what his character wore in the film.Standing in front of her father, Wilder...
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Halloween night shakes up Dancing With the Stars leaderboard
Come one, come all, you're in for a fright, as Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween night. Spooky dolls and blood-sucking vampires galore, the couples battled it out to see who would receive the highest score. Tonight the makeup department gets an A+++. Shangela, or Shanabelle, and her partner Gleb...
TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows
It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
'The Masked Singer': Late Leslie Jordan Guest Stars on Hall of Fame Night -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday -- following Sunday's special show -- for a night of all new performers and some emotional cameos. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on hand, per usual. However, Ken Jeong was absent from the taping -- which took place in the summer -- due to illness. In his stead, his longtime frenemy, Joel McHale, took Jeong's spot behind the panel.
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
