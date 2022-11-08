ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Obvious Blunder During '90s Night

Dancing With the Stars had not one, but two significant blunders during the course of its '90s-themed episode. Fans took note of the fact that co-host Tyra Banks had an awkward moment when she walked in front of the judges' panel while they were handing out scores. Aside from that moment, the broadcast itself had a bit of a blunder when it randomly switched to a shot of a camera rig the middle of Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy's routine.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show

Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
EW.com

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night

Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For ‘The Masked Singer’ as He’s Expecting His 12th Kid

Since the news of his 12th child, fans have wondered about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made as the host of shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent. Cannon, whose full name is Nicholas Scott Cannon, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. His big break came in 1999 when he became a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, which he starred on from 1998 to 2000. After All That, Cannon went on to create, star in and executive produce his own sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild ‘N...
The Independent

Fans stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Clueless Halloween costumes: ‘This is the best’

Fans are stunned by Donald Faison and his daughter’s Halloween costumes after they dressed up as Dionne and Murray from Clueless.The 48-year-old actor shared a photo of him and his seven-year-old daughter, Wilder, posing as the two iconic ‘90s characters on his Instagram on Monday. Faison notably starred in Clueless as Murray, the boyfriend of main character Cher’s best friend, Dionne, who was portrayed by Stacey Dash.In the photo, Faison wore a magenta hoodie, green joggers, and backward Kangol hat -- an outfit bearing similarities to what his character wore in the film.Standing in front of her father, Wilder...
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Entertainment Weekly

Halloween night shakes up Dancing With the Stars leaderboard

Come one, come all, you're in for a fright, as Dancing With the Stars celebrates Halloween night. Spooky dolls and blood-sucking vampires galore, the couples battled it out to see who would receive the highest score. Tonight the makeup department gets an A+++. Shangela, or Shanabelle, and her partner Gleb...
Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
People

Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode

"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
ETOnline.com

'The Masked Singer': Late Leslie Jordan Guest Stars on Hall of Fame Night -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday -- following Sunday's special show -- for a night of all new performers and some emotional cameos. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on hand, per usual. However, Ken Jeong was absent from the taping -- which took place in the summer -- due to illness. In his stead, his longtime frenemy, Joel McHale, took Jeong's spot behind the panel.
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos

Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.

