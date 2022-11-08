ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week .

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said that they are looking for Zack Hoselton-McCarthy, 17.

Hoselton-McCarthy went missing around 8:36 a.m. when he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor. He is a “Project Lifesaver” client and likes to frequent the west side of Sioux City, police said. He was last found in the 800 block of West 7th Street.

Hoselton-McCarthy is reported to have last been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey jacket, and orange hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. He is described as weighing 210 pounds and 5-feet, 9-inches. He has blue eyes, black hair, and has Autism, the police said.

Hoselton-McCarthy went missing over the weekend before being found Sunday afternoon .

Suspect at large after stabbing, standoff in Leeds

Anyone who has seen the teen or knows his location is asked to call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.

Amanda El-Shabazz
2d ago

they have though ankle monitors for situations like this. Might be something they need to look in to

