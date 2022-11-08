Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week .
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said that they are looking for Zack Hoselton-McCarthy, 17.
Hoselton-McCarthy went missing around 8:36 a.m. when he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor. He is a “Project Lifesaver” client and likes to frequent the west side of Sioux City, police said. He was last found in the 800 block of West 7th Street.
Hoselton-McCarthy is reported to have last been wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey jacket, and orange hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. He is described as weighing 210 pounds and 5-feet, 9-inches. He has blue eyes, black hair, and has Autism, the police said.
Hoselton-McCarthy went missing over the weekend before being found Sunday afternoon.
Anyone who has seen the teen or knows his location is asked to call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.
