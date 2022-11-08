CHSAA boys’ soccer: Simply put, Monsignor Farrell’s defense never rests. Just look at the numbers

Read full article on original website
CHSAA girls’ soccer: Amanda Piazza, Juliana Castellano propel St. Joseph Hill to Intersectional Tier I crown
For St. Joseph Hill, Wednesday’s CHSAA Intersectional Tier I championship game against Xaverian had all types of stakes. Sure, the obvious one was the 2022 overall title. For the Arrochar school, however, it was also a chance to even the score after suffering a heartbreaking overtime defeat to the Clippers, coached by Westerleigh resident Erin Meagher, last year in the title game. It was also an opportunity to prove that its 1-0 win over the Brooklyn school on October 6 wasn’t a fluke, and that they were the better team.
College basketball — CSI men’s preview: Tibbs back with a broader view
“You can observe a lot by watching,” observed Yogi Berra. Well, TJ Tibbs buys the Yankee oracle’s wisdom lock, stock and barrel. A season of not being the College of Staten Island’s men’s basketball coach convinced him. Tibbs, after three seasons of guiding the Dolphins on...
HS girls’ basketball 2022-23: Meet the St. Joseph-by-the-Sea Vikings, who are poised to repeat as Archdiocesan champs (PHOTOS)
(Editor’s note: SILive.com and the Advance will visit a select few girls’ hoops camps during workout to meet and greet those teams and interview some players and coaches. The actual preview of each Island team will be published later this for month) In the gymnasium at St. Joseph-by-the-Sea...
HS football rankings (Week 10): Did Farrell stick in the Top 5 after latest loss?
There was movement in the Staten Island high school rankings, but not much. Monsignor Farrell stayed in the Top 5 after a 35-0 loss to Archbishop Stepinac, but dropped a spot and is barely hanging onto one of the top five spots.
The Gym Bag: More soccer honors for SIYSL folks; Wagner College product helps Astros win World Series
Otto Horstmann wasn’t the only member of the Staten Island Youth Soccer League to be honored by the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) last Saturday during the group’s 50th anniversary celebration at Marina del Rey in the Bronx. While Horstmann was inducted into the group’s Hall...
Bayonne to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball
The Bayonne Division of Recreation is set to ‘go bananas’ for Buddy Baseball. The Division is hosting the “Bayonne Goes Bananas for Buddy Baseball Day” on Saturday, December 3, at 4 p.m. at the Bayonne High School Ice Rink Gym. Buddy Baseball is a program for...
Rangers vs. Red Wings predictions, odds and NHL best bets for 11/10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers will visit the Detroit Red Wings for a Thursday night matchup, and we anticipate a tightly contested affair. New York enters the matchup with a 6-5-3 record but has dropped three straight games, one of which was to the Red Wings. Detroit enters Thursday’s contest with a 7-3-3 mark, but they dropped their most recent game to the Montreal Canadiens.
Quick Stop in Edison looks to continue 'lucky' streak with Powerball winning ticket
A convenience store in New Jersey, which has sold several prize-winning lottery tickets, is looking to put their recent luck to the test against Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 10, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Marilyn Falcone Smith, 59, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille DeMartini Falcone. Wife to Thomas Smith, Mrs. Falcone was a member of Hope Church who enjoyed walks in the park, spending time with her family, and her two cats Paris and Cali. Read the full obit on SILive.
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
A fresh country kitchen on the South Shore | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At a recent food competition over Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese, one sandwich contender stood out — the BEC at Fina’s Farmhouse. The Tottenville breakfast and lunch spot landed in a tie for second place. But we had to take a more intent look at the restaurant behind the dish, one that showed admirable attention to detail.
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
Staten Island Philharmonic hosts free concert Sunday at the JCC honoring local heroes: Bring your hero and get a shout out!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Philharmonic will present “Beloved Community,” a free concert honoring local heroes, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Joan and Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center located at 1466 Manor Rd. in Sea View. Conducted by...
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
Free carnival for caregivers and their families Sunday at the JCC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Joan & Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center of Staten Island will host “Falling into Fun @ Avis,” a free indoor carnival for caregivers, care receivers, and their loved ones. The event will be held at the JCC’s Avis Building at 1297 Arthur Kill Rd. in Greenridge, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just like opinions and bacon-egg-and-cheeses, most New Yorkers have them. But Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville might be the only venue to venerate the iconic breakfast sandwich in the inaugural BEC Fest, held at the brewery Sunday morning. With such a meal, there are beers...
How Staten Island Election Night 2022 unfolded; Malliotakis holds seat; Hochul declares victory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
Trial of Staten Island driver in crash that paralyzed woman: Key moments and what comes next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The trial of Robert Mustari has revealed shocking details and horrific accounts about the night a local business owner, mother and avid motorcycle enthusiast was maimed in a horrific crash in which Mustari was driving. But what likely will be the most intense testimony by...
Watch: Mako shark jumps onto charter boat in New Zealand, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fishing group in New Zealand saw more than it bargained for when a shark leaped onto their boat. The incident occurred on Saturday Nov. 5, off the coast of Whitianga, while the group was hunting kingfish, according to The New Zealand Herald. Ryan Churches,...
