Teen hit by car while crossing street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 14-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in A k ron on Monday.

According to police, the teen was struck shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Avenue.

Officials say it appears the teen was walking southbound when he stepped into the roadway to cross the street and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old male. Police say he remained on the scene and fully cooperated with police.

The teen was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

