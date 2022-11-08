ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Teen hit by car while crossing street in Akron

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMRFI_0j38UQrn00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 14-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in A k ron on Monday.

According to police, the teen was struck shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Avenue.

Speeding motorcyclist killed in Akron crash: police

Officials say it appears the teen was walking southbound when he stepped into the roadway to cross the street and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old male. Police say he remained on the scene and fully cooperated with police.

Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street

The teen was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital where he is in critical condition, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Teen boy in critical condition after being struck by car in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car Monday evening in East Akron, police say. The teen reportedly was walking on the 1000 block of East Archwood Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. when he tried to cross the street. Police say a car driving west on East Archwood struck the boy as he stepped onto the street.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a vehicle at an intersection in East Akron. According to police, a Subaru driven by a 54-year-old woman was stopped at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane at about noon Saturday. The Subaru tried to cross Lovers Lane when it was hit on the passenger side by the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Lovers Lane.
AKRON, OH
Tawana K Watson

Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside Cleveland

The man dressed in black with a balaclava on his head trying to break into the car. He uses a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft conceptdjedzura/istockphoto. On November 8, 2022, at 9:42 am on the 11702 block of Lorain Avenue, in Cleveland, Ohio there was a 911 report of two ski-masked men carjacking a woman at gunpoint, however, according to a witness who was at the scene, it was three masked men that robbed a woman at gunpoint. Officers at the scene confirmed a car was stolen with the keys inside. The stolen vehicle was reportedly last seen going northbound on West Boulevard in Cleveland, Ohio. Police advise that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery has a license plate of HPH1899. The officers advise they may be looking for four suspects, according to video footage they were reviewing from the scene on November 8, 2022, at 10:09 am. Police added that the vehicle taken in the armed carjacking/robbery is a black 2022 Ford F150 and the suspects followed the victim in a dark gray Kia Sportage with the back window covered in white, unfortunately at this time, the license plate number for the dark gray Kia Sportage is unknown. The police later confirmed on November 8, 2022, at 11:02 am, that they are looking for two men. One of the men was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with tan colored pants, while the other man was wearing a gray hoodie with a mask, a detailed description of the suspects is not available as of yet. If you have any information about this crime please call the Cleveland 1st District Police Department at 216-623-5100 or 216-623-1234.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: On Oct. 27, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Frederick Boulevard residence and learned a man had fled. Police found him nearby and apprehended him. The man reportedly lied about his identity, but officers determined he was wanted on a domestic violence warrant and found him in possession of 16 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of marijuana and ammunition for a .9 mm pistol, which was found in a vehicle. The woman involved in the incident declined charges, and the man was taken to the Summit County Jail on charges of drug possession, obstruction of official business and having a weapon while under disability.
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy