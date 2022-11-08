ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals-Steelers game on Nov. 20 moved to 4:25 p.m.

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7PXH_0j38UNSq00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL announced that the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be played Nov. 20, has been moved.

Originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., the Week 11 game has been moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Replacing it will be an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, which was flexed into the primetime slot and will air on NBC4.

Flex scheduling, which was implemented in 2006, may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17 in an effort to feature quality matchups on Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana

You can watch Ryan Day’s postgame comments after the Buckeyes win over Northwestern in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will meet at 12 p.m. in the penultimate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Longtime NFL Coach's Son

Last week, the NFL world was saddened by the news that Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer passed away at 38 years old. Some further details have recently emerged about Zimmer's death. According to reports from the Minnesota Star Tribune, Zimmer was found on his couch with an eye injury. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semi brackets announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
educationplanetonline.com

10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know

You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10

The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy