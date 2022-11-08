Bengals-Steelers game on Nov. 20 moved to 4:25 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL announced that the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be played Nov. 20, has been moved.

Originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., the Week 11 game has been moved to 4:25 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Replacing it will be an AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, which was flexed into the primetime slot and will air on NBC4.

Flex scheduling, which was implemented in 2006, may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-17 in an effort to feature quality matchups on Sunday night.

