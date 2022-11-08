Tropical Storm Nicole: AAA offers safety and insurance tips to help prepare for the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, with the potential of reaching hurricane status before landfall, AAA - The Auto Club Group is providing safety and insurance tips to help residents prepare for the storm.

“While Nicole is not expected to be as severe as Hurricane Ian, it’s still important that you take the storm seriously and be prepared,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, president of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers. “Use the remaining time to gather supplies, fortify your home and document your belongings.”

Being prepared in advance will make it easier to file a claim and expedite the repair process if you suffer damage from the storm.

AAA provides the following insurance advice:

· Review your home insurance policies now. Contact your provider to ensure you have adequate coverage for any damage. If you do not have flood insurance, it’s too late to get a new policy for this storm.

· Check your auto insurance policy to ensure you have “comprehensive” coverage. This helps with vehicle damage like flooding or if a tree falls on it.

· Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include insurance policy information, birth certificates, Social Security cards, and more.

· Take inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, purchase date, and model and serial numbers.

· Prepare your home. Trim trees near your house. Ensure you have materials to make sandbags and board up windows, if necessary. Bring in loose items like patio furniture, bikes and children’s toys, which could all turn into dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

“The wind and rain from this storm will create dangerous driving conditions on the road,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “AAA will provide roadside assistance until conditions deteriorate and it’s no longer safe. As a result, we encourage drivers to heed the advice of local authorities, stay off the roads and in a safe place as the storm passes.”

Safety tips for drivers

· Increase your following distance.

· Turn your headlights on (to see and be seen).

· Turn your hazard lights off (unless your vehicle is disabled).

· Avoid using cruise control (which can cause hydroplaning on wet roads).

· Avoid flooded areas (you don’t know how deep it is or what’s underneath the surface).

· If there is poor visibility, pull over to a safe place and wait until the rain eases.

