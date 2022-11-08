Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Aaron Carter's Neighbor Speaks Out After His Death: 'I'm Glad He's No Longer In Our Neighborhood'
Days after teen-pop sensation Aaron Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home, the artist’s neighbors are speaking out, detailing their time living near the troubled singer.“I'm sad what happened and that he died,” the unnamed neighbor shared in an interview published on Sunday, November 6,“I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it,” they darkly quipped, referencing the star’s plans to move out of his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom abode.The House of Carters alum reportedly “had problems with several of the neighbors on his street,”...
'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan says people still tease her by asking what day it is: 'I always fall for it'
She told "Good Morning America" fans of her 2004 comedy ask her what day it is — referencing her "October 3" line — and she always falls for it.
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting and finding love
Lindsay Lohan opened up about her new film, "Falling for Christmas," and married life with husband Bader Shammas.
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Lindsay Lohan is reveling in her newlywed life with husband Bader Shammas. At the top of the Mean Girls star's appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, Lohan, 36, called being married to financier Shammas "amazing." "I'm really lucky," Lohan told GMA. "I found my partner and he's an amazing man...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Matthew Perry apologizes after questioning why Keanu Reeves is still alive when 'talented' actors are dead: 'I'm actually a big fan'
Matthew Perry has apologized for questioning why Keanu Reeves "still walks among us" in his memoir. He made references to Reeves still being alive while reflecting on the deaths of his costars. "I just chose a random name," Perry told Deadline. "I should have used my own name instead." Matthew...
Matthew Perry Reveals He & Cameron Diaz Were Set Up On A Date After She Split From Justin Timberlake
In Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the star revealed he and Cameron Diaz went on a secret date more than a decade ago!. In the tome, the 53-year-old Friends star revealed he was set up with the blonde beauty, 50, in 2007 not long after she and Justin Timberlake ended their nearly 4-year relationship.
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Keanu Reeves taken aback by Matthew Perry’s insults in memoir: report
Apparently, even Keanu Reeves was taken aback by Matthew Perry asking why he “walks among us.”. “Keanu thought the comments came out of left field,” a source told Us Weekly Friday about the multiple mentions of the “Matrix” star in Perry’s new memoir. “It’s kind...
wmagazine.com
Lindsay Lohan Enters a New Style Era
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. She’s starring in the upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, she’s in the recording studio, singing “Jingle Bell Rock,” and now, she has returned to the streets of New York City getting papped, which is truly where she belongs. The woman who helped usher in the original eras of Y2K and Indie Sleaze style has finally returned, and she did so quite boldly.
Lindsay Lohan Struts in NYC Rocking Vibrant Color-Blocked Suit—See the Photos
Lindsay Lohan made a statement in the streets of New York this week while on her way to appear as a guest on Good Morning America. The former child star, now 36, absolutely popped in a colorful patchwork suit while posing for paparazzi on Wednesday, Nov. 8 as as she headed into the GMA studio in New York City.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)
Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock." For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with...
AOL Corp
Lindsay Lohan on returning to Hollywood after 10 years: 'I felt like it was time'
After essentially leaving the industry in 2014, the Mean Girls star returns in her first major movie role in almost a decade with Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Lohan fans have been clamoring for the actress's comeback, especially as stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, who ruled the tabloids with Lohan in the early aughts, have taken back control of their narratives in recent years.
Lindsay Lohan Makes Music Comeback With ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ Cover For New Movie 18 Years After ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan gave Mean Girls fans an early Christmas gift on Friday (Nov. 4) with the release of her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock.” The song is part of the soundtrack for Lindsay’s upcoming Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, but fans of the 2004 teen comedy know it as the song that Cady (Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacy Chabert), and Karen (Amanda Seyfried) danced to during the Winter Talent show. A faulty CD player almost ruined the dance before Cady’s quick thinking resulted in a school-wide singalong and a successful performance.
thezoereport.com
Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Grand Return With A Timeless & Glamorous Updo
Lindsay Lohan is officially back and her fans (read: the world at large) could not be happier. After a long hiatus from acting, the star has made her grand return for Netflix’s holiday-themed romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas. Lohan has been promoting the new film looking as glamorous as ever, with her signature bright red hair color toned to its full, vibrant glory. For the New York City premiere of the film, she appeared on the red carpet with a chic and timeless glam look — and a stunning dress to match. Lindsay Lohan’s bronze smoky eye and sleek ponytail prove that while she took a break from the spotlight, she’s never strayed too far from her status as a beauty icon.
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
Comments / 0