rsvplive.ie

Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica

Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Distractify

British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away

The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life

Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
rsvplive.ie

Ian Bailey is charging people €15 for TikTok shoutouts

Ian Bailey is charging TikTok users €15 for fifteen-second ‘shoutout’ videos. The 64-year-old has over 3,400 followers and has racked up almost 13,000 likes since joining the popular streaming platform. Bailey originally joined the platform to share his poetry but his content took an unexpected turn in...
rsvplive.ie

Three major Royal Family controversies set to be covered in The Crown season five

The Crown season five has garnered some major attention as its set to premiere this week. The fifth instalment of the series, which has covered Queen Elizabeth and her family's life through the years, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season is expected to cover the family...
The Independent

I’m a Celeb star Olivia Attwood quits show after just 24 hours – but why?

Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series.It’s been revealed that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very...
BBC

Matt Hancock says I'm A Celebrity survival is political metaphor

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has said survival in the I'm a Celebrity… jungle is a "metaphor for the world I work in". He said appearing on the ITV show was a chance for people to see the "human side of the guy behind the podium". A newly-released picture...
rsvplive.ie

Anna Daly lands exciting new live show as host of RTE's Future Island

Anna Daly has landed an exciting new show on RTE as part of the broadcaster’s celebration of Science Week 2022. Anna will host the live broadcast of Future Island over three flights from 15-17 of November. The live show returns to screens to explore the worlds of science and technology.
digitalspy.com

Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2

Comedian Peter Kay has shared more details about his upcoming comeback tour, which includes a monthly residency at London's O2 arena. While speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, the Phoenix Nights and Car Share star confirmed his tour will feature multiple dates in the capital, saying: "I'm doing the O2 once a month, I'm doing a residency. There's only been me and Prince who have done it."
NME

Peter Kay announces stand-up return with first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy, confirming a huge UK tour across late 2022 and the first half of next year – see dates below and buy tickets here. The comedian made his TV comeback in 2020 after two years away. He was supposed to tour the country in 2017 but cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

