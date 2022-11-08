Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series.It’s been revealed that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very...

3 DAYS AGO