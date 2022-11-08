Read full article on original website
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a truck. Police say the crash happened around 3:58 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton Roads. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of the truck, which was stopped at...
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
Suspect in shooting outside Mitchell’s arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested the man they have tied to the shooting outside a crowded southwest-side bar in August. Jaleen Willis, 23, was arrested around 5:45 p.m. in a traffic stop at East Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
wfft.com
Man taken to hospital after losing consciousness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police responded to a call about a suspicious man at Wells Street and Mildred Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Police say the man was was detained and lost consciousness. He was taken to a local hospital. No condition has been released. The incident remains...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man dies days after single-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Fort Wayne man has died four days after he crashed his car. The wreck happened about 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive. The Allen County Coroner says 72-year-old Steven Reuille was taken to a local...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
WANE-TV
Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
WANE-TV
Arrest made in stabbing at Warsaw McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in a stabbing at a McDonald’s in the city earlier this week. It was Monday when two men reportedly got into a fight outside the McDonald’s at 315 N. Detroit St. in downtown Warsaw. During the fight, one of the men – a 46-year-old – was stabbed on the left side of his body, police said.
WANE-TV
Husband and wife hurt when pickup hits buggy in Adams County
MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe. According to a report from the...
mymixfm.com
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
wfft.com
Troy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff's race
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger is claiming victory in the race for sheriff. The latest results show Hershberger leading Democrat Kevin Hunter by a margin of 58 to 42 with 191 of 278 precincts reporting. Hunter, a captain with the Fort Wayne Police Department,...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
22 WSBT
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 5900 block of Woodland Lane, Warsaw. A vehicle was stolen. Value of $10,000. 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6300 block of West CR 100S, Warsaw. A license plate was stolen. Value of $75.
hometownstations.com
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert canceled for Wabash man
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The statewide Silver Alert for a Wabash man has been canceled. No other information has been provided at this time. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man from Wabash. Police are looking for 86-year-old Ernest Dehart. Dehart is described as 5’9″, 165...
WANE-TV
Shooting, killing in woods nets 91-year prison sentence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He took his friend into a wooded area, beat him in the face with the barrel of a gun and shot him three times. Then, he left him to die. Now, 42-year-old Anthony J. Lopez, Jr. will be serving the next 91 years in prison.
95.3 MNC
