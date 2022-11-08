Read full article on original website
Related
thefallonpost.org
Early Unofficial Results in for Local Races
Unofficial results from the Churchill County Clerk have been released, for local races only. With last-minute drop-off and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, the contested race for the Board of School Trustees has Amber Getto receiving 5,693 votes, Joe McFadden receiving 4,996 votes, Matt Hyde with 4,445 votes, and Julie Guerrero-Goetsch receiving 3,665 votes.
Nevada Appeal
Giomi, Horton lead supervisor races, diesel tax nears approval
Incumbent Carson City Ward 1 Supervisor Stacey Giomi appears to be holding on to his seat, leading challenger Wade Bradshaw by more than 2,000 votes as of Wednesday. The numbers do not reflect the final tally as some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted. Currently, Giomi leads with 9,863 votes compared to Bradshaw’s 7,702.
fernleyreporter.com
McIntyre leads in mayor’s race; Hanan, Lau, Pope lead in other races
The Lyon County clerk/treasurer’s office released updated vote totals Wednesday night. The following are the updated totals. Fernley Mayor: McIntyre 3,841 (55.94 percent), Edgington 3,025 (44.06 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 1: Hanan 817 (56.74 percent), Lacy 623 (43.26 percent) Fernley City Council Ward 3: Lau 620 (57.30 percent),...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow. “I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said. Ebert is new...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for November 9
Several schools are closed or delayed for Wednesday, November 9. All Washoe County School District schools, except Incline Village, are on a 2-hour delay. Winter bus stops will be in effect. There will be no early release. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is on a 2-hour delay. Storey County School...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
Record-Courier
Craft Fairs in Gardnerville and Sunridge this weekend
Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club will be hosting their annual two-day craft fair 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in Gardnerville. More than 100 vendors are expected at the fair, which supports local soup programs and other...
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning for the Sierra and a winter weather advisory for Reno and surrounding valleys is up until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy snow will dump in the mountains on Tuesday, making travel difficult with chain controls and delays. Valley snow and rain showers on Tuesday, with a...
thefallonpost.org
Services Announced -- Lowell Andrew Warbington, Jr.
Lowell Andrew Warbington Jr. was born to Lowell and Marlene Warbington in Reno, Nevada on July 6, 1976. Andrew died in Fallon, NV on October 19, 2022 at the age of 46. Andy lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed his time living in San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. He had been living in Reno for the last several years.
fernleyreporter.com
NDEP to host public meeting to provide project status update on Anaconda copper mine site cleanup
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is hosting a public meeting to share updates on Anaconda Copper Mine Site cleanup activities. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City of Yerington, Public Works Building (Building B), located at 14 East Goldfield Avenue (known locally as Joe Parr Way).
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
cityoffernley.org
Feral Horses in the City
Fernley Animal Control has received numerous reports of feral horses in the city. As a reminder, please do not harass the horses, including petting, feeding, or capturing them. These horses are not domesticated and you could be seriously injured. Feeding or capturing feral range horses is prohibited by NRS 569.040. Please be extra vigilant, especially during nighttime hours, on our roadways as the horses have been reported near 95A, Main Street, and Farm District Road. Feral horses are under the jurisdiction of the Nevada Department of Agriculture. If you have a horse emergency, feral horses on your property, or see them in the road, please contact Wild Horse Connection's emergency line at 775-352-3944.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
fbschedules.com
Nevada, BYU cancel football game scheduled for 2024 season
The Nevada Wolf Pack and the BYU Cougars have canceled their football game that was scheduled for the 2024 season, according to a report by Nevada Sports Net (NSN). Nevada and BYU scheduled their contest for the 2024 season in November of 2021, which was originally reported by Nevada Sports Net. The two schools were scheduled to meet at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City man held on more than 20 felonies
Lawrence Gonzalez, 48, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges including numerous firearms violations after Carson City Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic battery report. Deputies were called to Gonzalez’ home on Dilday Drive at 5:35 p.m., on Sunday. After a search of the gun safe in his garage, Gonzalez...
mynews4.com
Carson City Fire Department knocks down mobile home fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Fire Department knocked down a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home in the 3600 block of Sherman Lane on Nov. 6. The first firefighters that arrived found heavy fire conditions throughout the mobile home.
mynews4.com
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
tahoeonstage.com
Dropkick Murphys fight fascists in Reno on Friday
Having been together since 1996, Boston’s legendary Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphys are about to hit Reno in a different way than the town has seen before: a seated theater performance touring for an acoustic album. While popularly known for rising from punk and hardcore roots, and most...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly crashes into RPD vehicle in Panther Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested a man Monday night in Panther Valley who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a police vehicle while fleeing from them. Police went to Panther Valley Self Storage at 777 Panther Drive on a report that a man was there who may have committed burglary at the facility earlier.
Comments / 0