Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: 2022-23 Important Offseason Dates

Now that the World Series is over. Major League Baseball’s offseason is underway. We look at some key dates for the Seattle Mariners. In NASCAR, they call it silly season. But Major League Baseball’s offseason is just as hectic. This will be a monumental few months for the Seattle Mariners as they try to jump from playoff qualifier to World Series Contender. Here are some important dates fans should know.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon

The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dallas Sports Nation

Texas Rangers 2022-2023 Free Agency Guide

It’s Thursday and MLB free agency is officially open meaning any free agent player can talk to and sign with any team they wish. The Texas Rangers will not have a 500+ million dollar free agency like they did last winter but Texas still figures to be one of the more active teams in the industry.
TEXAS STATE

