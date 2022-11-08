Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn’t expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto. BUY...
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: 2022-23 Important Offseason Dates
Now that the World Series is over. Major League Baseball’s offseason is underway. We look at some key dates for the Seattle Mariners. In NASCAR, they call it silly season. But Major League Baseball’s offseason is just as hectic. This will be a monumental few months for the Seattle Mariners as they try to jump from playoff qualifier to World Series Contender. Here are some important dates fans should know.
Dodgers Offseason: Team Focused on Starting Pitching, According to Friedman
At the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Dodgers president Andrew Friedman said starting pitching is "very" high on their priority list.
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
Texas Rangers 2022-2023 Free Agency Guide
It’s Thursday and MLB free agency is officially open meaning any free agent player can talk to and sign with any team they wish. The Texas Rangers will not have a 500+ million dollar free agency like they did last winter but Texas still figures to be one of the more active teams in the industry.
