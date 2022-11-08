ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute

The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is a proud dad.  On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat.  "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post.  View this post on Instagram ...
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
People

Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers

“When putting together the design concepts for the wedding, I knew I wanted the cake to be large. Since Mike is such a tall groom, it had to match him,” the bride tells PEOPLE Michael Oher and wife Tiffany Roy's wedding cake was a showstopper. The retired pro football player, whose life inspired The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime partner Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. Their whimsical wedding included ballerina performances and ethereal décor. With the help of Tennessee-based Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Insider

Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'

Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
People

Miranda Lambert Shares Video of Her and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dancing to Her Single 'Actin' Up'

"Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards," the country star wrote on Instagram alongside the playful clip featuring husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are showing off some sweet moves! The country star shared a clip to Instagram on Tuesday of the pair dancing to her single "Actin' Up" while they attended the 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.   Set to the track from her 2022 album Palomino, the short video shows the duo dressed to the nines, each with a drink in hand.  ...
NASHVILLE, TN
EW.com

Ryan Reynolds recalls 'traumatic' experience being on Korea's Masked Singer: 'I was in actual hell'

Ryan Reynolds is reminiscing about a "traumatic" experience he had while promoting Deadpool 2 while dressed as a unicorn to sing a show tune on reality TV. "I've been doing this job a long time, and when you go on these international tours, you start to say, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?'" the actor said on TODAY, while making the publicity rounds for Spirited, a musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with costars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.
POPSUGAR

Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"

Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively

Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
People

All the Magical Photos from Michael Oher's Nashville Wedding

Congratulations! Michael Oher — a former football player who was the inspiration for the 2009 Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side — and longtime love Tiffany Roy tied the knot in Nashville on Nov. 5. "Everything about Michael I love," the bride told PEOPLE. "He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule ... and he makes sure his family is taken care of and loved."
NASHVILLE, TN
tvinsider.com

Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98

Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
People

Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'

In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
People

People

