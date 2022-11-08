Read full article on original website
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Regimental Place in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Fire at Newport apartment complex leaves families displaced
NEWPORT, Ky. — Families in Northern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their homes. Now, the American Red Cross is working to help those still displaced. "It looked like a horror movie. It was dark, smoky, everything was everywhere, everything is boarded up, doors...
WLWT 5
Reports of a brush fire on Green Road in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Green Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at East Fountain Circle in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Red Wing Court in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along north I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71/75 at 12th Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Covington, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
Fox 19
Boone County deputies issue Golden-D alert for missing man
BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY, was last seen by his parents at their home Friday evening. He left the house in a 2014...
WKRC
1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
WLWT 5
Cold air remains over Cincinnati
More chilly weather is in the forecast for today. We even see additional chances for rain and snow this coming week.
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington.
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with entrapment on I-75 near exit 4 in Camp Washington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Symmes Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
thegnarlygnome.com
16 Lots Southern Outpost Planning Opening, And Names Their Culinary Director
It’s great news, today, for fans of 16 Lots, or folks looking to experience what the Mason brewery is planning for their second location in Newport Kentucky at the Levee. The new location that they’ve dubbed the ‘Southern Outpost’ has been in process for a while now (you can hear a lot more about it when Del Hall was on the show, last) and things are really gearing up, now.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Runners support veterans at the Honor Run Half Marathon in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — With the flag waving boldly, runners pounded the pavement surrounding the Florence Mall. Scott Spicher has organized the annual half marathon, 5k and 10k run for eight years. “We had 1,300 runners hitting the streets of Florence to say thank you to our veterans and it...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Whispering Springs Drive in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Mall Road and Heights Boulevard in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on North Bend and Petersburg roads in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with entrapment on North Bend and Petersburg roads in Hebron. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
