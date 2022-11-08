LAKE NAMEKAGON – Chanz Green (R-Grand View) declared victory in his bid for Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday night. Following his win, Green issued the following statement:. “Thank you, Northern Wisconsin, for the outpouring of trust and support. For months, I have traveled the district and heard from friends and neighbors about the issues important to them and their families. I spoke with single mothers struggling to cope with rising energy prices, I sat with small business owners trying to manage out-of-control inflation, and I listened to workers who were putting in more hours for smaller paychecks. Tonight, they all voted for a change – a change from the failed policies that have hurt our economy and harmed our communities. I am truly honored and humbled to be their next state representative down in Madison. I cannot wait to get to work for ALL the constituents of the 74th AD.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO