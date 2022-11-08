Read full article on original website
starjournalnow.com
After school program to focus on Native American heritage
RHINELANDER – A free after school program honoring National Native American Heritage Month will be held at the Rhinelander District Library, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Participants will hear the story of Thunder’s Hair, by Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre, which will be read by special guest speaker Norman Crazy Thunder, and participate in a hair braiding activity.
Your Letters: Leave Rib Mountain alone
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
wxpr.org
Forest County Sheriff challenger defeats incumbent; Lincoln and Price County Sheriffs beat challengers
It was a mixed election for a couple of contested Sheriff’s Races in the Northwoods. In Lincoln County, Incumbent Sheriff Ken Schneider won with 64% of the votes. Independent candidate Garrett Dinges got 33% of the votes. In Price County, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Schmidt handily won his election with...
drydenwire.com
Chanz Green Wins Election To State Assembly
LAKE NAMEKAGON – Chanz Green (R-Grand View) declared victory in his bid for Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday night. Following his win, Green issued the following statement:. “Thank you, Northern Wisconsin, for the outpouring of trust and support. For months, I have traveled the district and heard from friends and neighbors about the issues important to them and their families. I spoke with single mothers struggling to cope with rising energy prices, I sat with small business owners trying to manage out-of-control inflation, and I listened to workers who were putting in more hours for smaller paychecks. Tonight, they all voted for a change – a change from the failed policies that have hurt our economy and harmed our communities. I am truly honored and humbled to be their next state representative down in Madison. I cannot wait to get to work for ALL the constituents of the 74th AD.”
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
WSAW
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire Thursday morning in the town of Texas is still under investigation. Town of Texas Fire Chief Rick Walter said the fire started in the home’s basement. Around 7:20 a.m. the home’s owners reported heavy smoke. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.
starjournalnow.com
Four arrested in Rhinelander on drug charges
RHINELANDER – Four Rhinelander residents have been arrested in connection with conspiracy to manufacture and sell more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The arrests are the result of a six month investigation by members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group, Rhinelander Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas
ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
merrillfotonews.com
Wednesday morning fire destroys garage in Merrill
An early morning fire on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, destroyed a garage on E. Seventh St. in Merrill, along with the convertible car inside, and also damaged a truck parked outside and melted some of the siding on the nearest neighbor’s garage. The garage, though located only about five...
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
