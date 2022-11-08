Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Parents Arrested After Infant Tests Positive For Fentanyl
SILVER LAKE — An infant’s parents were recently arrested after their child was discovered with fentanyl in their system. Branden Trey Reese, 26, 6402 W. 1300S, Silver Lake; and Allie Ann Thompson, 24, 712 W. Market St., Warsaw, are each charged with possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
WNDU
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a...
inkfreenews.com
Free Health Screenings, Flu Shots Saturday In Winona Lake
WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Wreck Involving Vehicle, Farm Equipment Occurs On CR 500W
WARSAW — A wreck involving a vehicle and farm equipment occurred on Thursday night, Nov. 10. First responders were called out around 7:30 p.m. for the accident north of U.S. 30 on CR 500W west of Warsaw. No other information is known at this time. Responding to the scene...
WNDU
South Bend man arrested after police find large amount of drugs, 3 illegally-possessed guns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police arrested a man Wednesday after serving a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of a large amount of drugs and three illegally possessed guns. The department’s Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) officers, along with its Uniform Patrol and ATF, executed a search...
wkzo.com
Mexican citizen in U.S. illegally charged with drunk driving killing 6-month-old Mendon boy
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court on Monday, November 7 with failure to stop at the scene of an accident-causing death, operating under the influence causing death and driving with a suspended license.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Airport To Become Aviation Oil Dealer Through Aircraft Spruce
WARSAW — Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon become a dealer of aviation oil through Aircraft Spruce, following continual difficulties with purchasing oil locally. During a Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Airport Manager Nick King said companies the airport formerly used for purchasing aviation oil are no longer carrying it.
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Man Faces Battery and Gun Charges
CLAYPOOL — A Claypool man was recently arrested after allegedly battering a woman while in possession of a stolen firearm. Jordan Alexander Scott, 30, 5514 W. 500S, Claypool, is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; theft, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
South Bend expands eligibility and launches 2023 Cohort applications for Upskill SB program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Applications have been reopened for its workforce development program Upskill SB by South Bend, which targets recent graduates and jobseekers to earn industry-accredited certifications. By covering certification costs and offering a variety of training options, the program will contribute to the development and retention of talent. Residents...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Sue Murphy — PENDING
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, Warsaw, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Love Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Ham And Bean/Chili Cookout Nov. 12
LARWILL — Larwill Lions Club will be hosting a ham and bean/chili cookout from 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will be held at the Larwill Fire Station, 6538 W. 100N, just east of SR 5, off US 30. There will also be a cake/prize walk starting at...
inkfreenews.com
Remonstrators Learn There Is No ‘Right Of View’ Law During County BZA Meeting
WARSAW — Remonstrators learned there is no “right of view” law in Indiana during the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning meeting Wednesday, Nov. 9. The three remonstrators were neighbors of Larry O’Boyle, who came before the board seeking a variance to allow him to create a tract of ground that did not meet the minimum width as required by the ordinance. The property is located on Sechrist Lake.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
wfft.com
Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway
Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This year will be different. Rise in poultry prices cancels Fort Wayne non-profit's turkey giveaway. Ty Simmons with the Human Agricultural Cooperative in Fort Wayne has made turkey giveaways a Thanksgiving tradition. This...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, a representative of Shoe Carnival, CR 300N, Warsaw, reported the theft of shoes valued at $74. Officers with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incidents:. 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1000 block West...
WNDU
Food drive held in South Bend to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Way of St. Joseph County held a food drive Wednesday morning to benefit small neighborhood-based food pantries. Officials with United Way say resources are running dry, and a historically high number of people are seeking food assistance. To help, they collected goods including proteins, kitchen staples, and household items.
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
