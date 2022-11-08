ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area

HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market

HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway. Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market. The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Winter is coming—no really, it is

The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance

If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant

Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy