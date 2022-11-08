Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
fox26houston.com
Houston native stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Houston native Floyd Johns is a professional stuntman who stars in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. He talks with FOX 26 about the experience.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse captured across the Houston area
HOUSTON – Houston-area photographers captured the eclipse in its various stages in a number of snaps submitted to Click2Pins.com. Take a look at some of them below. If you’d like to send in your photos to us, share them with us at Click2Pins.com in the Weather category.
Click2Houston.com
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller announces documentary ‘Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields’ on Netflix
HOUSTON – Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch announced Wednesday the limited documentary series that will focus on the deaths of four victims found off Calder Drive in League City during the 80s and 90s in an area that became known as the “Killing Fields.”. The docuseries...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
Jennifer Talks to Houston's Beloved Mattress Mack!
Houston's famous furniture store owner and philanthropist Mattress Mack joins Wake Up Call to share his story and how he hauled in a whopping $75 million after placing several bets on the Houston Astros winning the World Series!
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market
HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway. Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market. The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds...
Houston Chick-fil-As are giving out free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Astros' WS win
Astros' fans have even more ways to celebrate their team winning the World Series.
Click2Houston.com
George Strait, The Liver King, Paul Wall and more: Inside the celeb-studded night at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – Game 6 of the World Series Saturday night was a star-studded affair. From a country icon to Houston legends and TikTok stars, here are some of the famous faces we saw as Houston took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Trae tha Truth:. George Strait:
Click2Houston.com
Slain Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed in Houston, to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA – Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting outside a...
Click2Houston.com
Shopping savings: 10 things you must buy at Dollar Stores to save big this year
HOUSTON, Texas – It’s the start of the week and Paula Whitfield, a mother to two fast-growing boys, Robby and Myles, is making out her shopping list. Her very first stop, surprise! The Dollar Tree website to check prices on what she needs. “I simply have to be...
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.
houstononthecheap.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
spacecityweather.com
Winter is coming—no really, it is
The Houston area is seeing moderately drier and cooler air this morning, with lows in the mid-60s. We will continue a slight downward trend in temperatures until the arrival of a strong cold front on Friday that ushers in much colder air for the weekend, and beyond. It still looks as though inland parts of the area will drop down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, so this should be our first real taste of what passes for winter-like weather in Houston, since March.
fox26houston.com
BakerRipley offering utility bill assistance
If you need help with your utility bill, there is help available in Houston. Desiree Davis, utility assistance director with BakerRipley, explains what kind of help is available and who qualifies.
Tim Ho Wan opens Katy restaurant
Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7 with a lion dance and ribbon-ciutting ceremony. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan celebrated its grand opening Nov. 7. Located at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, the Chinese eatery held a lion dance and ribbon cutting to...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
The City of Atlanta set to remember slain rapper Takeoff
Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions.
