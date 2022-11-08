ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Game After Sharing Sexy Maternity Photo

Brittany Mahomes has been sharing her sideline maternity fashion throughout her pregnancy with her and Patrick Mahomes' second baby Brittany Mahomes is continuing to slay her maternity fashion! The soon-to-be mom of two posed on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tennessee Titans in a thrilling Sunday night football matchup which ended with a 20-17 win for the home team. The Kansas City Current co-owner cheered on husband Patrick Mahomes as she posed in a shiny black mini-dress with black, leather thigh-high boots...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLWT 5

Bengals-Steelers game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 8:20 p.m., has been flexed to 4:25 p.m. The game, originally set to air on NBC has been moved to CBS. The Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup will now be featured...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
NESN

NFL Week 10 Picks: Back Bills Despite Josh Allen Injury? Chiefs Letdown?

There’s no point in beating around the bush. It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and you want picks. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are back to make their weekly against-the-spread picks. Before or while you dig into those, you’ll want to give “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, a listen, as Mike and Ricky run down their three favorite picks each for the Week 10 slate.
ESPN

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season

Heading into the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs NFL season, we all knew about Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the improved defense. The biggest question mark, though, was, how will the team replace Tyreek Hill? The wide receiver the Chiefs traded in the offseason was an explosive playmaker and Mahomes’ go-to wideout for the last five seasons. Would the Chiefs replace him by committee, in the aggregate? Or would a wide receiver — new or old — step up and become a true No. 1 guy for the first time in his career? The reason that the 2022 JuJu Smith-Schuster season is the biggest of the Chiefs’ surprises this year is that the former Pittsburgh Steeler WR looks like he’s ready for the spotlight.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy