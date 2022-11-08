Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing
An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man wanted for part in Sunday crime spree arrested
A Jefferson City man who’s been on the run for the last several days following a string of crimes is taken into custody. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Cortez Burton, Jr., 22, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. this morning following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street.
kjluradio.com
Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton
Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
kjluradio.com
Woman wanted for 2019 Callaway County murder arrested in country of Mexico
A woman wanted in connection with a three-year-old murder in Callaway County is taken into custody in the country of Mexico. Early Tuesday morning, Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was located and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. She’s charged with first-degree murder. The charges stem from the...
kjluradio.com
One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City
One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game
A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
kjluradio.com
Suspected prowler targets women on Columbia's south side
The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a suspected prowler who targets women. Police report they’ve worked five cases over the past three months, all involving a male who either enters or attempts to enter apartments occupied by females who live on their own. The first incident was reported August 9 in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The victim said the suspect became frightened and left.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police ask for help finding missing man
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jason Washington, 49, of Columbia, was last seen on October 15, waling past West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. Washington is a Black man, standing six-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City
A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police host event to discuss proposed project to link police with community video footage
The Columbia Police Department continues to meet with members of the public to discuss the implementation of a possible software platform that would give officers access to public or business video footage. FUSUS software allows individual cameras from different businesses to be integrated into one space, giving police access to...
kjluradio.com
Voter turnout tops 50% in Cole County
Voter turnout in Cole County beats expectations. Voter turnout in Cole County was 53%. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer had predicted a voter turnout of 35%. However, on Tuesday, Korsmeyer said there were long lines at several polling places and said turnout could climb as high as 50%. In a previous interview, Korsmeyer said the last time there was a marijuana amendment on the ballot, in 2018, voter turnout was over 40%.
kjluradio.com
Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg
Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
kjluradio.com
Early morning fire damages storage units in Mexico
The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating an early morning fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they were called around 4 a.m. this morning to a self-storage building in the 500 block of S. Clark Street. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the west side of the building. Although the fire was extinguished, 17 units and their contents were damaged.
kjluradio.com
Columbia City Council hears trash proposal, swears in new Fire Chief
The Columbia City Council is considering switching to a roll cart trash system. In 2016, the city of Columbia banned roll carts and installed a trash bag system. The system requires customers to use logoed bags. Customers complained that the bags were hard to get and often ripped. Earlier this...
kjluradio.com
Columbia City Council announces results of citizen input on how to spend ARPA funds
The results of focus groups on how to allocate ARPA funds in Columbia are revealed. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department has been collecting feedback from Columbia residents on how best to use the city’s $25 million in ARPA funding. Following a survey of more than 4,000 residents, focus groups...
kjluradio.com
Two $1 million lottery tickets sold in Gasconade County during record Powerball contest
Two $1 million Powerball tickets are sold in Gasconade County. The Missouri Lottery says the tickets were purchased at a store in Rosebud. A world record Powerball jackpot of more than $2 billion resulted in more than $10 million being won by Missouri residents, with more than $20 million being generated for education in the state.
kjluradio.com
Free COVID boosters offered Saturday & next Tuesday in Columbia & Ashland
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department is hosting two upcoming clinics to help people get their COVID vaccines for free. The first clinic is a COVID-19 and flu comfort clinic to be held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health department on W. Worley. The clinic is open to those children ages 6 months to 18 years who are anxious about the vaccination process. Those who attend will have access to private vaccination rooms and anxiety-reducing activities. Both the Pfizer and updated Pfizer booster will be available.
kjluradio.com
Drivers asked to share their thoughts on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit
Drivers are being asked to share their feelings on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit. MoDOT has released information on planned improvements at the Highway 54/Route OO interchange. The project would include building a roundabout at the intersection of eastbound 54 exit and OO entrance ramps. There would also be intersection improvements at the westbound 54 exit and entrance ramps. MoDOT says the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.
