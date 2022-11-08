ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

JCCC inmate faces new charge for knife, stabbing

An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center faces additional charges after a knife is found in his cell. Devon Smith, 26, was charged this week with delivery or possession of a weapon at a correctional facility. According to court records, a knife was found on the floor of Smtih’s cell.
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man wanted for part in Sunday crime spree arrested

A Jefferson City man who’s been on the run for the last several days following a string of crimes is taken into custody. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Cortez Burton, Jr., 22, was taken into custody around 9 a.m. this morning following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Adams Street.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people arrested after burglary near Tipton

Two men and a woman are in custody following a burglary in Moniteau County. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a theft in progress at a home on Hays Road just outside Tipton last Tuesday. The homeowner and neighbors reported that two vehicles had been blocking the driveway to the property.
TIPTON, MO
kjluradio.com

One arrested for firing shots during road rage incident in Jefferson City

One person is in custody for firing shots during a road rage incident in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports it was called to the area of Highway 54 and Ellis Boulevard last night just before 9 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. The 911 caller told police the shooting was part of a road rage incident that began as the two were entering Jefferson City. The caller said multiple rounds were fired at their vehicle, although no injuries were reported.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game

A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspected prowler targets women on Columbia's south side

The Columbia Police Department is asking for your help in tracking down a suspected prowler who targets women. Police report they’ve worked five cases over the past three months, all involving a male who either enters or attempts to enter apartments occupied by females who live on their own. The first incident was reported August 9 in the 4300 block of Kentsfield Lane. The victim said the suspect became frightened and left.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police ask for help finding missing man

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Jason Washington, 49, of Columbia, was last seen on October 15, waling past West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. Washington is a Black man, standing six-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City

A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Voter turnout tops 50% in Cole County

Voter turnout in Cole County beats expectations. Voter turnout in Cole County was 53%. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer had predicted a voter turnout of 35%. However, on Tuesday, Korsmeyer said there were long lines at several polling places and said turnout could climb as high as 50%. In a previous interview, Korsmeyer said the last time there was a marijuana amendment on the ballot, in 2018, voter turnout was over 40%.
kjluradio.com

Crews battling natural cover fire in Hartsburg

Residents in southern Boone County may see hazy skies and smell smoke this afternoon. The Ashland Police Department says the Southern Boone County Fire Protection Districts is fighting a large natural cover fire in Hartsburg. The haze and smell of smoke are expected to linger throughout the day.
HARTSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Early morning fire damages storage units in Mexico

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating an early morning fire in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they were called around 4 a.m. this morning to a self-storage building in the 500 block of S. Clark Street. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the west side of the building. Although the fire was extinguished, 17 units and their contents were damaged.
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia City Council hears trash proposal, swears in new Fire Chief

The Columbia City Council is considering switching to a roll cart trash system. In 2016, the city of Columbia banned roll carts and installed a trash bag system. The system requires customers to use logoed bags. Customers complained that the bags were hard to get and often ripped. Earlier this...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Free COVID boosters offered Saturday & next Tuesday in Columbia & Ashland

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department is hosting two upcoming clinics to help people get their COVID vaccines for free. The first clinic is a COVID-19 and flu comfort clinic to be held Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health department on W. Worley. The clinic is open to those children ages 6 months to 18 years who are anxious about the vaccination process. Those who attend will have access to private vaccination rooms and anxiety-reducing activities. Both the Pfizer and updated Pfizer booster will be available.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Drivers asked to share their thoughts on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit

Drivers are being asked to share their feelings on proposed changes to Highway 54 in Holts Summit. MoDOT has released information on planned improvements at the Highway 54/Route OO interchange. The project would include building a roundabout at the intersection of eastbound 54 exit and OO entrance ramps. There would also be intersection improvements at the westbound 54 exit and entrance ramps. MoDOT says the changes will improve traffic flow and safety.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy