LAS VEGAS -- Sometimes the best moves a team can make are internal rather than external, which Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti proved this season. Antonetti had no fear of calling on any up-and-coming prospect this year, which awarded him and his team with a 92-win season and an AL Central title. Now Antonetti can have some hardware of his own: He was named MLB’s 2022 Executive of the Year on Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO