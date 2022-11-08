ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Comments / 1

 

WYSH AM 1380

Election Night updates

FINAL UPDATE 9:34 (Excellent job by the Election Commission. Once again proving that Anderson County is fortunate to have such a dedicated, professional and efficient team overseeing our elections). Burton re-elected Clinton Mayor 1687-1024 over Farrar. Queener succeeds Stamey in Ward 1, 1360-1208 over Violette. Maness elected to the Council...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results

Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there's only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville

See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury

A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck

More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN

Comments / 0

