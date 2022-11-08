Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
WYSH AM 1380
Election Night updates
FINAL UPDATE 9:34 (Excellent job by the Election Commission. Once again proving that Anderson County is fortunate to have such a dedicated, professional and efficient team overseeing our elections). Burton re-elected Clinton Mayor 1687-1024 over Farrar. Queener succeeds Stamey in Ward 1, 1360-1208 over Violette. Maness elected to the Council...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
KCS to ask state lawmakers to change law that could require students be held back in third grade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A sweeping change for thousands of third-graders in Tennessee is causing many parents to search for options. Recently, the state legislature passed a law that requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade.
Knoxville McKay’s employees vote to unionize
The workers at McKay's Knoxville location are now in a recognized union, according to the Communications Workers of America.
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
WATE
Jaylen McCoulough's case sent to Grand Jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning. A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court Thursday morning.
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 11-13
There are some free events to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military.
UT football player Jaylen McCollough assault case bound over to grand jury
A criminal case involving Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough has been bound over to a grand jury after differing testimonies were given in court.
WATE
New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
Tremont Institute receives $250K for second location in Townsend
A $250,000 award has been granted to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont to help them build a second campus.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
Forestry, Roane County crews working 2 fires near I-40 in Rockwood
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two separate wildland fires along Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores
When Sugarlands created an aged rye whiskey, they turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. Knoxville Area Transit will make it easier for people to get to the polls.
