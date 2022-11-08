Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...

22 DAYS AGO