Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows
One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
Chris Rock will the be first comedian to live stream a Netflix comedy special
Chris Rock will be the first comedian to air a live streaming special on Netflix, the company has announced. Details are scarce, but the special is expected to air globally in early 2023. Rock previously collaborated with Netflix on the comedy special “Tamborine” in 2018. He also appeared at the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival earlier in 2022, appearing alongside Dave Chappelle.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
Netflix renews 'Monster' and 'The Watcher' for new seasons
Netflix's "Monster” and “The Watcher" have been renewed for more seasons. "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is the streaming service's second most popular English series.
3 Workplace Comedies to Watch If You Like ‘Blockbuster’ on Netflix
Looking for another workplace comedy to watch once you're done with Netflix's 'Blockbuster'? These series feature similar humor and capture real-world themes.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
tvinsider.com
‘Forever’: Netflix Orders Series Based on Judy Blume’s Novel
Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel Forever is being reimagined for a new generation and as a Netflix series. The streaming service has ordered Forever to series, from showrunner and executive producer Mara Brock Akil (The Game, Girlfriends). This is the first project under her overall deal with Netflix. It is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”
‘Like Leatherface wearing the face of his victims’: Netflix fans condemn ‘sick’ irony of Blockbuster series
Netflix viewers have criticised the “sick” irony behind the premise of its latest comedy series Blockbuster.The eight-episode sitcom stars Randall Park and Melissa Fumero as employees of the last Blockbuster Video store.While the now-defunct chain of video and DVD rental shops was once criticised for driving small independent competitors out of business, Blockbuster has since become an object of fond nostalgia for many people in the age of streaming.However, as many viewers have pointed out, there’s a strange irony in Netflix developing a series celebrating the charm of Blockbuster, when the streaming service had a large hand in the...
TV Fanatic
Partner Track and The Imperfects Canceled at Netflix
Netflix is parting ways with two of its freshman dramas. The streaming service canceled Partner Track and The Imperfects. Partner Track launched on August 26 but failed to garner much traction. The series followed Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a 1st generation Korean American and the first lawyer in her family,...
Live, on Netflix.... It's Chris Rock!
Netflix is going live for the first time ever in early 2023, and who better to christen the streaming service’s inaugural attempt at flying without a net than comedian Chris Rock. Netflix announced on Thursday afternoon that Rock will be “the first artist to perform live on Netflix,” as a headliner for the service’s “first-ever live, global streaming event.” The as-yet-untitled comedy special is set to stream in early 2023; additional details will be announced at a later date. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats,...
TVLine Items: Oh Joins HBO Series, Eliza Coupe Visits Todd and More
Sandra Oh is entering the spy game at HBO with the drama The Sympathizer, co-starring and executive-produced by Robert Downey Jr., per The Hollywood Reporter. Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, the series centers around a half-French, half-Vietnamese Communist spy (casting TBA) during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the U.S. Downey is set to play several supporting roles. Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy vet Oh will recur as Sofia Mori, “a liberated feminist who, in the midst of a love triangle, begins to awaken to the complexity of her own Asian-American identity,” per THR. Ready...
Monster is coming back for two more seasons on Netflix
Following a record-breaking debut, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has spawned a new franchise for Netflix. On Monday, Netflix renewed the Monster anthology series, which will follow “other monstrous figures who have impacted society” in future installments. The new seasons will not focus on Jeffrey Dahmer.
Nancy From "Love Is Blind" Explained Why She Felt "Blindsided" By Bartise At The Altar
"Complete disrespect that Bartise raised his voice at my family. It had no merit for him to have done that."
The Goldbergs season 10: next episode and everything we know about the family-centric sitcom
The Goldbergs season 10 is here. But what’s next for each of the family members? Here’s everything we know.
