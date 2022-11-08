ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club

The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
wrestletalk.com

Ric Flair Not Happy About WWE Star Appearing On Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is not happy to see one name return to our screens on Raw. The Nature Boy was watching the November 7 edition of Raw when he described JBL’s presence as a ‘joke.’. Ric Flair referred to John Bradshaw Layfield’s history of controversy...
411mania.com

Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal

A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.
411mania.com

Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT

Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
411mania.com

Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose...
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Saraya Admits To Mistake During AEW Dynamite Promo

During her promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya was very emotional as she announced that she has been cleared to wrestle. At one point, she mentioned wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, but that hasn’t happened. She admitted to her flub in a post on Twitter.
411mania.com

Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance

Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames

How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo. * Tay Conti def....
411mania.com

The Bella Twins Face Their Fear of Heights on Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins faced their fears on this week’s edition of Oh Hell No with Marlon Wayans. You can see a video fo their appearance below. In the show, Marlon Wayans have celebrities face their fears using virtual reality. In this episode, The Bella Twins take a ride in a virtual hot air balloon to face their fear of heights using a Meta Quest headset.
411mania.com

Matt Cardona Gives His Thoughts On NWA Suspending Nick Aldis

In an interview with TJR Wrestling, Matt Cardona gave his thoughts on the news that the NWA recently suspended Nick Aldis. As you may recall, Aldis was suspended after giving his notice to the company, citing unhappiness with the product. Cardona said: “I wasn’t sure if it was a work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy