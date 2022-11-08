Read full article on original website
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
87 MPH winds recorded on Colorado mountain pass; Blowing dust on radar in plains
Ahead of a major temperature swing that could send lows in Colorado plummeting to single-digits (or lower), strong winds rolled through the state on Wednesday. One Twitter post from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction indicates that some of the highest wind speeds took place on top of Colorado's Monarch Pass at 10,923 feet of elevation. The Wednesday night report states that winds hit 87 miles per hour on the pass. It's also worth noting that strong winds of 78 miles per hour were also recorded in Steamboat Springs.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Early season snowpack situation good for Colorado
In spite of a rare three-peat La Nina, early season indicators are pointing towards above average snowpack in Colorado.
Here’s why 600 boreal toads were reintroduced to Colorado’s high country
There are an estimated 800 boreal toads still living in the wild today. That alarmingly low figure is why the Denver Zoo and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have come together to help improve their number through the forming of the Boreal Toad Conservation Team.
Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
100 years ago in Colorado, 6 were killed by rare November tornadoes
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A pair of tornadoes touched down in Colorado on Nov. 4, 1922. The tornadoes were the latest tornadoes ever documented in the state. There has never been a documented tornado in December or January in Colorado. That's not the only thing that made those twisters...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program. Citizen Soldier...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
Ski country counties massively favor legalization of 'magic mushrooms' in Colorado
While the verdict is still out on Colorado's Proposition 122, which would legalize 'magic mushrooms,' early signs show that Colorado's ski country is heavily in favor of the move to decriminalize the fungi. A county-by-county breakdown shows that most mountain towns seem to be in support of the measure. At...
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Two Colorado towns listed among 'most romantic winter getaways' in United States
Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover. The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 11-13
COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Colorado this weekend. Santa Claus has flown to Castle Rock to help light a 55-foot Christmas tree. Holiday craft shows are scheduled in Denver, Aurora, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Frederick and Castle Rock. There are also festivals honoring cats and bighorn sheep.
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Kimberly Munro to speak on archaeological finds in SE Colorado
The Bent’s Fort Chapter is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberly Munro will give a presentation on the archaeological finds along Chacuco Creek in Las Animas County on Saturday, November 12. This content is for Online Access Only (1 Month), Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year),...
Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
