Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
6 marathons in 6 days: Runners raising money for Northeast Florida pediatric patients
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, a local attorney and a team of runners will kick off their annual Freed to Run — six marathons in six days. It’s all to raise money to help provide legal services to Northeast Florida pediatric patients and their families. “I just...
News4Jax.com
Duval County death among 5 in Florida attributed to Nicole, state officials say
JACKSONVILLE – Days after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach, state officials updated the deaths attributed to the storm to include one in Duval County. Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is...
News4Jax.com
Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
Annual Harvest Helpings initiative to take place at food bank’s eight county service areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on Nov. 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. Above all, giving thanks and giving back is what the holiday is all about. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, the Harvest Helpings Initiative will...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Jackson, Brunswick stunned in first round of playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The opening night of the state playoffs in the area are done and what a night it was. Two of the area’s top-seeded teams, Jackson in Region 1-2M and Brunswick in Georgia’s Class 6A, were stunned in their opening round games on Friday night.
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo to take place this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center the 3rd Annual Puerto Rican Expo will take place. This cultural event is honoring Puerto Rican veterans of war in addition to folklore, music, exhibits, interactive displays, history and culture. [DOWNLOAD:...
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Trailer Bridge in preliminary stage of North Jacksonville project
Trailer Bridge Inc. is exploring development of a 121,875-square-foot industrial warehouse on 9.21 acres along New Berlin Road next to the company’s property in North Jacksonville. The Jacksonville-based logistics company said it is in the “very” preliminary stages of the project. “At this time there is nothing...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
News4Jax.com
JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
