ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Florida K-9 officers compete for ‘Top Dog’ during Sunday event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Sunday, K9 teams from across the state came to Jacksonville to see who really is “Top Dog.”. K9s United hosted its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex. The competition will showcase the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Fair reopens Friday after Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will reopen at 3 p.m. Friday after Tropical Storm Nicole forced the fair to close for two days this week. The fair was closed Wednesday and Thursday and is delaying its opening Friday afternoon. The fair still plans to reopen at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Trailer Bridge in preliminary stage of North Jacksonville project

Trailer Bridge Inc. is exploring development of a 121,875-square-foot industrial warehouse on 9.21 acres along New Berlin Road next to the company’s property in North Jacksonville. The Jacksonville-based logistics company said it is in the “very” preliminary stages of the project. “At this time there is nothing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA lifts boil water advisory for Ken Knight Drive area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boil water alert issued for hundreds of residents in the Ken Knight Drive area of Jacksonville’s Northside was lifted Saturday, JEA told News4JAX. The alert was issued Thursday due to a water main break on Friden Drive West during Tropical Storm Nicole. The water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy