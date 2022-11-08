JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.

