Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Political analyst breaks down New Hampshire State House, Senate balance of power as results come in
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire could see a change of leadership at the New Hampshire State House. The way things are shaping up right now, New Hampshire Republicans control the governor's office, the Executive Council and the state Senate, but the New Hampshire House could provide results that political analysts say they haven't seen in a long time.
am1070theanswer.com
New Hampshire Democrats Pappas, Kuster reelected to Congress
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both won reelection to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Districts, defeating two pro-Trump Republicans. Pappas defeated Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump, and Kuster beat Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business.
Status Quo for NH’s Political Landscape but Dems Pick Up Some State House Seats
CONCORD – Voters here essentially kept things the same returning their governor, congressional delegation, and the exact same Executive Council for another term in office. The voters jumped around between support for Republicans and Democrats but seemed to reject the hard-right candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With...
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who won re-election in New Hampshire, discusses the state of the Republican party. Sununu also talks about GOP candidate Don Bolduc, who lost to Sen. Maggie Hassan after spreading conspiracies.
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman. Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.
Republican Sununu wins 4th term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu defeated Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman on Tuesday, becoming only the second governor in New Hampshire history to win a fourth term. After facing intense pressure to run for U.S. Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he instead...
400-member New Hampshire House splits almost evenly
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stage is set for either unprecedented bipartisanship or major gridlock in New Hampshire, where unofficial election results show an almost even divide in the 400-member House. Republicans appear to have retained control of the chamber, but will have the slimmest majority of either party in at least three decades, according to unofficial results from the House clerk. If those results hold, the House would be made up of 203 Republicans and 197 Democrats. The Associated Press has not called many of the races, and recounts are likely. While the 24-member state Senate has generally been more stable, control of the House has flipped in six of the last nine elections, most recently in 2020 when Republicans gained a 26-vote majority. The GOP’s largest advantage was during the 2011-12 session, when they held nearly three-quarters of the seats.
newsnationnow.com
New Hampshire Election Results Midterms 2022
(NewsNation) — New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in some important races in the 2022 midterm elections. The races for Senate and governor in New Hampshire grew tighter just days before the election as candidates scramble to win Congressional control for their party.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire re-elects all incumbents in statewide offices
WMUR Political Director Adam Sexton offers his analysis after Granite Staters re-elected Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. See the results here.
laconiadailysun.com
Trench warfare?: What an evenly split New Hampshire House means for legislating
The party that wins the House may have a razor-thin majority on paper. But in practice, the outcome of bills is going to depend on how many show up to vote. (Ethan DeWitt | New Hampshire Bulletin)
WMUR.com
Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don't see the results above,...
laconiadailysun.com
Democrats make gains in New Hampshire House, retain federal seats
The party divide in the New Hampshire House shifted on Tuesday. (Ethan DeWitt | New Hampshire Bulletin | file photo)
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Live 2022 New Hampshire Senate election results: Maggie Hassan vs. Donald Bolduc
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in New Hampshire, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns
Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
GOP increases supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided...
iheart.com
RHODE ISLAND ELECTION RESULTS 2022
Listen to our Live Election Coverage on iHeartRadio.
Comments / 3