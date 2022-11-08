Read full article on original website
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
‘The Voice’ Star Camila Cabello Causes A Huge Stir Online With Controversial Team Decision
When it comes to the battle rounds on The Voice season 22, Camila Cabello has already needed to make tough calls with her competitors. But if the most recent decision the coach made proved anything, it's that the fans have her back in how she's choosing her team. During the...
Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons
After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
Blake Shelton Once Called Miranda Lambert ‘Complicated’ When They Were Married
In 2015, country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert revealed that her then-husband Blake Shelton thought she was 'complicated.'
Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately
Ree Drummond's husband Ladd revealed a surprising secret about 'The Pioneer Woman' star. She has been drinking at bars with her sister Betsy, a bar-hopping habit she didn't used to have.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show
Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Pink Crop Top And Skirt In These Behind-The-Scenes Pictures
Gwen Stefani proved yet again that pink is her color in a sparkle-adorned, sultry and Studio 54-esque get-up! The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker, 53, share behind-the-scenes pics from The Voice with her 14.7 million Instagram followers, and also showed off several punky and glam outfits. In the photo collection...
Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Brayden Lape’s “Mercy” Cover on ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani teared up as Brayden Lape sang through Brett Young’s 2017 hit “Mercy” during the final night of knockout rounds on The Voice. “Oh my God,” said Stefani following the 16-year-old’s emotional performance. “I need a tissue. He’s just so sweet.”
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
