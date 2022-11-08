ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show

Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
Prevention

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok

Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Is 'Frankie Stein' on His First Halloween — See the Sweet Photos!

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother in May when son Cody welcomed a baby boy, Frank Michael, with wife Erika Brown Gifford Kathie Lee Gifford's grandson had a clever costume on his first Halloween! The former Today co-host's daughter-in-law, Erika Brown Gifford, shared an Instagram Reel of son Frank Michael, 5 months, dressed up in an adorable costume on the holiday. "Introducing FRANKIE STEIN 🧡🤍," she captioned the Instagram Reel shared Monday, which showed the infant dressed as a little monster. The compilation showed baby Frank in a Frankenstein jumper...
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
