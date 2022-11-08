ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

14-year-old in custody after 71-year-old man fatally shot in Euclid

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIYFN_0j38R3e600

A traffic stop in Pennsylvania led investigators to find a homicide victim in Northeast Ohio. A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a 71-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Euclid over the weekend.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers pulled over a 14-year-old boy for several traffic violations Saturday morning on I-80 in Mercer County, PA. They found a gun in the vehicle and asked Euclid Police to conduct a welfare check on the vehicle's owner, 71-year-old Larry Anderson.

When no one answered the door at the E. 245th St. home in Euclid, officers went inside and found Anderson dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“It was heartbreaking because it was like a good neighbor, but also like a good brother you’ve lost,” said neighbor John Oldwine.

Oldwine told News 5 Anderson was the first person he met when he moved into the neighborhood a year earlier, and he was typically the first person to lend a hand.

“He was a good dude. You would see him out here doing yard work. You would see him helping the neighbors up and down the street,” he explained. “When we had the snowstorm on MLK Day, he was out here with the snowblower helping neighbors dig out, helping me dig out the street.”

He said neighbors were shocked to hear of Anderson's death and his loss will be felt by the neighborhood.

“It shouldn’t have happened," said Oldwine. “You need a man like Mr. Anderson on every street. He was a good man and a hell of a neighbor.”

Investigators said it's unclear how or if the 14-year-old boy knew Anderson. The teen is in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to Ohio to face charges.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly shooting in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were shot at a home in Garfield Heights early Thursday morning. Garfield police said the man died from his injuries and the woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center. Police confirmed to 19 News one...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Tribune-Review

Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sheraden woman pleads guilty to killing girlfriend last year

As detectives investigated the Oct. 3, 2021, shooting death of Kia Reynolds, they learned from her family that she’d been trying to leave her girlfriend. They also discovered a Valentine’s Day card that Unique Lane gave to Reynolds. In it, Lane wrote, “’til bullets do us part.’”...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Juvenile Held After Stealing Car, Having Gun

State police in Mercer County are conducting a joint investigation with law enforcement in Ohio after a 14-year-old boy was pulled over last week on Interstate 80. Just after 8 a.m. Saturday troopers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 18, which is just west of the I-79 exit in Findley Township.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy