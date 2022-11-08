ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas

The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
DoYouRemember?

Bride Continues With Her Wedding After Groom Doesn’t Show

Life is a combination of sweet and happy moments as well as disappointments. How people react and handle situations goes a long way and reflects how well they can continuously stay happy despite broken promises, trauma, losing a loved one or dealing with financial crises and failed relationships. However, how does an abandoned bride seek happiness on her wedding day?
Newsweek

Dog Walking Down the Aisle in Custom Wedding Outfit Has People Obsessed

The internet has been delighted over a video of a dog who stole the show during a wedding ceremony. Shared on TikTok on Wednesday by Costa and Mason, a Barcelona-based wedding planning service, the video which has amassed over 2 million views shows a small dog trotting down the aisle in a custom dress to deliver the rings for the big moment.
Tyla

Bride defends husband smashing wedding cake into her face after people call it 'major red flag'

A TikToker has spoken out after people laid into her husband for smashing cake into her face at their wedding. Now. There are many traditions when it comes to wedding the love of your life, from wearing white, to getting something old, new, borrowed and blue. There's also the classic throwing of a chaotic stag and hen party before you commit to a life of staying in on a Saturday, ordering a takeaway becoming your 'wild night' and watching Countryfile every Sunday afternoon - I'm not judging, I do this anyway despite being 22 years old and very much single.
pethelpful.com

Couple Hires a 'Dog Sitter' for Their Wedding an the Photos Are Just Epic

When people get married, they usually want to be surrounded by their closest friends and family. For pet owners, this includes their beloved fur babies who are never left out of special events. This is how one couple felt, which is why they took an extra special step to include their dog in their wedding day.

