BOISE, Idaho – The South Dakota State men's basketball team looked like it was heading towards a second consecutive overtime contest in just its second game of the 2022-23 season late in its matchup Wednesday versus Boise State. Two nights after a season-opening overtime defeat, SDSU senior Matt Dentlinger provided a game-winning layup with one second remaining and the Jackrabbits earned a 68-66 victory over the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO