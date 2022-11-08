Read full article on original website
gojacks.com
DENTLINGER LAYUP PROPELS JACKS OVER BRONCOS
BOISE, Idaho – The South Dakota State men's basketball team looked like it was heading towards a second consecutive overtime contest in just its second game of the 2022-23 season late in its matchup Wednesday versus Boise State. Two nights after a season-opening overtime defeat, SDSU senior Matt Dentlinger provided a game-winning layup with one second remaining and the Jackrabbits earned a 68-66 victory over the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena.
gojacks.com
SDSU FALLS IN OVERTIME THRILLER TO AKRON
AKRON, Ohio – The season opener between South Dakota State and Akron turned out to be the tough matchup expected out of reigning conference champions as the two sides competed into overtime, but the Zips outlasted the Jackrabbits Monday 81-80 at James A. Rhoades Arena. SDSU led by as...
gojacks.com
SDSU HOOPS CONTINUES ROAD TRIP AT BOISE STATE
Game 2: South Dakota State (0-1) vs. Boise State (0-0) South Dakota State continues its road-heavy non-conference schedule on Wednesday when the Jackrabbits face Boise State at 8 p.m. CST. The matchup follows a nail-biting season opener for the Jackrabbits at Akron that ended in an 81-80 overtime defeat to the Zips.
