Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Has Message For Alabama
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey spoke with the media about the Rebels' upcoming game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
zagsblog.com
Top-50 recruit Kaden Cooper set to announce commitment Saturday between Alabama and Oklahoma
Kaden Cooper, the No. 41 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, will announce his college decision Saturday at 2 P.M. The 6-foot-5 four-star small forward is expected to choose between Alabama and Oklahoma although Kansas, LSU, and Gonzaga are all in the mix. Cooper, an Oklahoma native,...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Kirby Smart disproves Nick Saban’s notion of defenses not able to stop offenses in today’s game
Alabama football has to get better to finish the season, but could Nick Saban’s search for improvement be driven by an outside factor?. Many, including Coach Saban, believed the changes made in college football to benefit offenses would prevent defenses from dominating matchups again. The Crimson Tide shifted its focus to recruiting playmakers at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver; however, its defense has struggled since 2018. People give credit to how elite these fast-ball offenses are, but one coach is holding Saban’s feet to the fire. Kirby Smart, who worked under Saban as an assistant and defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2015, is doing incredible things with Georgia’s defense. Since getting hired to his Alma mater as head coach, Smart’s had the Bullodogs as one of the nation’s best defenses. Georgia is No. 2 for scoring defense (10.8 ppg), No. 4 for total defense (265.6 ypg), No. 6 for run defense (86.4 ypg), and No. 4 for pass efficiency defense (104.2). The Bulldogs have allowed three rushing touchdowns and five passing scores, but it has also recorded seven interceptions. No team has scored 30 or more points on Georgia all season, and Smart’s defense shut down an explosive Tennessee team. Hendon Hooker shredded the Crimson Tide for five touchdowns in a 52-49 victory for the Volunteers, but he was helpless versus the Bulldogs. Tennessee got a late touchdown during garbage time in regulation, but Georgia basically held it to six points. Smart has debunked Saban’s notion of defenses cannot stop offenses in today’s game. The Bulldogs have pitched two shutouts and have guys playing with confidence everywhere.
Recruiting Class of 2023: Alabama Early-Signing Period Tracker
The Crimson Tide will be adding numerous athletes in all sports except football during the Nov. 9-16 early signing period.
Tri-City Herald
How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty
Basketball season is officially underway, and the 2022-23 campaign for the Crimson Tide begins in victory as Alabama defeated Longwood 75-54 in Monday's season opener. Brandon Miller, the highly freshman forward, looked as good as advertised as Alabama dominated in the paint and on the glass. The perimeter shooting and turnovers were a concern after the game, but Nate Oats and his squad will have an opportunity to show improvement this Friday when they take on the Liberty University Flames.
Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M
The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
wbrc.com
District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County
The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
wvtm13.com
Former Jefferson County sheriff deputies react to tight race
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The sheriff’s race for Jefferson county has been called. Mark Pettway will serve a second term. We’re still waiting for Jared Hudson to concede. It was a tight race last night. I spoke with a former Jefferson County deputy who said he’s surprised Hudson didn’t win. While it didn’t go the way he expected he wants Pettway to take care of the deputies who are still on the payroll.
Comments / 0