Alabama football has to get better to finish the season, but could Nick Saban’s search for improvement be driven by an outside factor?. Many, including Coach Saban, believed the changes made in college football to benefit offenses would prevent defenses from dominating matchups again. The Crimson Tide shifted its focus to recruiting playmakers at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver; however, its defense has struggled since 2018. People give credit to how elite these fast-ball offenses are, but one coach is holding Saban’s feet to the fire. Kirby Smart, who worked under Saban as an assistant and defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2015, is doing incredible things with Georgia’s defense. Since getting hired to his Alma mater as head coach, Smart’s had the Bullodogs as one of the nation’s best defenses. Georgia is No. 2 for scoring defense (10.8 ppg), No. 4 for total defense (265.6 ypg), No. 6 for run defense (86.4 ypg), and No. 4 for pass efficiency defense (104.2). The Bulldogs have allowed three rushing touchdowns and five passing scores, but it has also recorded seven interceptions. No team has scored 30 or more points on Georgia all season, and Smart’s defense shut down an explosive Tennessee team. Hendon Hooker shredded the Crimson Tide for five touchdowns in a 52-49 victory for the Volunteers, but he was helpless versus the Bulldogs. Tennessee got a late touchdown during garbage time in regulation, but Georgia basically held it to six points. Smart has debunked Saban’s notion of defenses cannot stop offenses in today’s game. The Bulldogs have pitched two shutouts and have guys playing with confidence everywhere.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO