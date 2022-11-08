Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote. Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO