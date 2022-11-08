Read full article on original website
Related
Election Day: Dogs Hit the Polls
As polls around the United States close and votes are counted, we are all anxiously awaiting election results. To take the edge off, take a look at these adorable dogs who went to cast ballots with their owners. Hopefully they were old enough to vote -- at least 18 in human years!
Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday
Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference that just over 50,000 ballots still need to be…
Midterms results: What role, if any, did early voting play in the outcome on Tuesday night?
Tuesday has come and gone, but people across the United States have been voting for a few weeks via early voting, a process whose effects are being determined in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections.
Election results likely not known for a while
Election workers prepare vote by mail ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar vote by mail center on Nov. 4Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images. We want to take a quick moment to remind everyone that, though the polls will start to close today, it may take a long time — even days or weeks — to see the full results.
2022 elections: When do polls open, close in each state; when will we get results?
Some of the first results in the 2020 midterm election will likely come from Indiana and Kentucky soon after polls close at 6 p.m. ET in those states. Within the next few hours, results should come in steadily as polls close around 7 or 8 p.m. in most counties across the country.
States tell voters to stay in line even if polls have closed
Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote. Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.
Comments / 0