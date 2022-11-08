ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

700WLW

Election Day: Dogs Hit the Polls

As polls around the United States close and votes are counted, we are all anxiously awaiting election results. To take the edge off, take a look at these adorable dogs who went to cast ballots with their owners. Hopefully they were old enough to vote -- at least 18 in human years!
The Hill

Key Nevada county expects to count most remaining ballots by Saturday

Nevada’s Clark County, a Democratic stronghold key to the party’s chances in the state’s uncalled races, expects to report most of its uncounted ballots by Saturday, the county’s top election official said on Thursday. Joe Gloria, Clark County’s registrar of voters, said at a press conference that just over 50,000 ballots still need to be…
CLARK COUNTY, NV
WEKU

Election results likely not known for a while

Election workers prepare vote by mail ballots at the Los Angeles County Registrar vote by mail center on Nov. 4Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images. We want to take a quick moment to remind everyone that, though the polls will start to close today, it may take a long time — even days or weeks — to see the full results.
WISCONSIN STATE
WWJ News Radio

States tell voters to stay in line even if polls have closed

Several state officials across the country are sharing that voters who were in line when polls closed should stay in line as they will still be allowed to vote. Across the country, polls are starting to close, with the first on the East coast closing at 6 p.m. EST. The next round of closures will spread to the middle of the country, and state officials want voters to stay in line so that they can cast their votes.
GEORGIA STATE

