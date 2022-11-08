Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
themadisonrecord.com
Galaxy of Lights returns for 27th season this weekend
HUNTSVILLE – Galaxy of Lights, an annual holiday light experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, has returned for its 27th season through Jan. 1, 2023. This year, guests will enjoy more Walking Nights, new immersive displays and innovative designs. The award-winning event will again offer both walking and driving...
themadisonrecord.com
Rocket City Christmas Light Show in Madison returns next week
MADISON – One of the biggest holiday celebration in North Alabama returns for its third year when the Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland are back at Toyota Field beginning on Friday, November 18 and continuing until Sunday, January 1. “The Rocket City Christmas Light Show has...
WAFF
Huntsville native turned Broadway star returns home for ‘Anastasia’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tickets are selling fast for “Anastasia,” the Broadway musical coming to Huntsville this weekend. While the show is loved by many, so is the male lead, Huntsville native Willem Butler. Butler grew up in Rocket City and got the acting bug at...
WAFF
‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
WAFF
How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
themadisonrecord.com
Hyams nominated as Best Buddies in Alabama Champion
MADISON – Best Buddies International has nominated Michelle Hyams as a Best Buddies in Alabama Champion. Founded in 1989, Best Buddies International, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that promotes one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities or IDD.
WAFF
How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
wvtm13.com
Celebration Of Life scheduled for Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin Friday, Nov. 11
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Holly Pond, AL's Leah Tarvin, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle at a campus crosswalk at Jacksonville State University. Leah Tarvin, a JSU student majoring in forensic science, was airlifted to UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The...
What’s closed on Veterans Day 2022?
Schools, banks, mail -what's closed on Friday, November 11?
WAAY-TV
'Alabama' band member Teddy Gentry shares memories of lifelong friend and bandmate, Jeff Cook
The music industry is mourning the loss of country music legend Jeff Cook, who passed away at the age of 73 on Monday after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist, known for his decades with the supergroup "Alabama," left a legacy on his hometown in Fort Payne, and the three founders of the band have become hometown heroes over the past 50 years.
WAFF
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
Fire burns 182 acres in Marshall County
A fire spreading in Marshall County has covered around 150 acres and remains active, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023
GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
WAFF
Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
Comments / 0