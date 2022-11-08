ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

themadisonrecord.com

Galaxy of Lights returns for 27th season this weekend

HUNTSVILLE – Galaxy of Lights, an annual holiday light experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, has returned for its 27th season through Jan. 1, 2023. This year, guests will enjoy more Walking Nights, new immersive displays and innovative designs. The award-winning event will again offer both walking and driving...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Rocket City Christmas Light Show in Madison returns next week

MADISON – One of the biggest holiday celebration in North Alabama returns for its third year when the Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland are back at Toyota Field beginning on Friday, November 18 and continuing until Sunday, January 1. “The Rocket City Christmas Light Show has...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ opens in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How much time do we have to do something great?. That’s the question Jonathan Larson asked himself for years, and the question that led to his hit musical, “Tick, Tick...Boom!”. Lyrique Music Productions (LMP) is inviting Huntsville into Larson’s world of bohemia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Hyams nominated as Best Buddies in Alabama Champion

MADISON – Best Buddies International has nominated Michelle Hyams as a Best Buddies in Alabama Champion. Founded in 1989, Best Buddies International, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that promotes one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities or IDD.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

How a Huntsville plumbing company is giving more than ever this holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year, we all become a little more thoughtful of our actions and hopefully a bit more giving. Steve Vinson is the owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Huntsville. When you think about plumbing, you don’t normally think of a food bank, but that’s exactly who Mr. Vinson is teaming up with this holiday season.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
HARTSELLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023

GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
GADSDEN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
ATHENS, AL

