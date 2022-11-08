Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Charlotte announces a new South End safety app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future. On Thursday, Charlotte officials announced a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely. "Technology plays a critically important role in the future of traffic safety and piloting...
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Gets New Name
Charlotte Metro Credit Union will now be called Skyla Credit Union, but that new name has some scratching their heads. For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Toni Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter for our segment Biz Worthy. MarshallTerry: Okay, Tony, so what are some people...
Concord considers possible tax incentives to spur growth
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord leaders are looking at revising existing investment agreements with two beverage companies that plan to break ground on a billion-dollar project that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Red Bull and Rauch have agreed with Concord to build a new manufacturing and distribution...
'Literally gasping for air' | Doctors, parents on high alert with flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu activity is continuing to pick up across the country and South Carolina is one of four states experiencing the highest spread right now according to the CDC. North Carolina is also seeing high spread right now. Hospitals and doctors’ offices are swamped with patients, and...
qcnews.com
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
Here's a look at the Hornets new City Edition uniforms, court for 2022-2023 season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled a new look to add to their 2022-2023 season. On Thursday, the team announced its City Edition uniforms and court, returning to the mint, gold and granite color scheme of the 2020-21 City Edition. The look is inspired by Charlotte's history...
Deadly crash shuts down I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash has led to part of I-485 Outer in southwest Charlotte being shut down Thursday afternoon. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it happened near I-77 South around 4:10 p.m. The road prior to the crash site is shut down, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
WCNC
Gaston County transportation bond passes
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
WCNC
4 Anson County schools move to remote due to illness
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Four Anson County Schools are moving to remote learning due to illness. That move is impacting Anson Middle and High, Peachland-Polkton Elementary, and Ansonville elementary schools. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Athletic and extra-curricular activities...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Beaches Near Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you want to spend a week with your family or relax in the sun, there are many things to do in Carolina Beach. This beach town is just a few hours north of Charlotte and offers everything. There are amusement parks, fishing spots, and a wide variety of shops and restaurants. The beach is also safe and features lifeguards to keep everyone safe.
A look at the midterm election experience in NC, SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marked the last day for voters across the country and in the Carolinas to make their voices heard in the 2022 election cycle. Several key races in both North Carolina and South Carolina were in the spotlight, from the race for U.S. Senate in the Tar Heel State to the governor's race in the Palmetto State. But as the ballots were cast, what experiences did voters have at the poll booth?
WCNC
Your rights at the polls in North Carolina
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday is Election Day, and if you haven’t already voted you have one final chance this midterm. Rules on what you can and can not do at the polls can be confusing. WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison asked North Carolina election officials what your rights...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
Fire set at Cornelius home believed to be intentional, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating a fire they believed to be intentionally set on Wednesday night. Around 11:50 p.m., a Cornelius police officer noticed a vehicle and house on fire during routine patrol on Smith Circle, not far from Catawba Avenue, according to police. The officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children and helped get them out of the home safely.
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
QC Happenings: How to have a great Veteran's Day weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a rainy and windy Friday in the Carolinas, there will still be plenty of ways to enjoy Veteran's Day weekend. Here's what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Polls are now open in North Carolina and South Carolina for the 2022 midterm elections. But what if you're not registered to vote?. Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?. North Carolina. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, the...
WCNC
Get your tickets to the Charlotte Auto Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The Charlotte Auto Show revs its' engine for the 29th year at the Charlotte Convention Center. Dozens of manufacturers displaying the latest makes and models to compare and contrast. Save time and shop in a family friendly low-pressure environment.
Scratch-off purchase lands Charlotte man $3 million prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man's $30 bet on a new scratch-off ticket became a $3 million prize. The North Carolina Education Lottery made the announcement Tuesday. Carvent Webb is the lucky winner, who picked up a Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven station on Mallard Creek Road. Webb traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to collect his prize.
WCNC
