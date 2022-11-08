ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
Didn't Win Powerball's $2 Billion Jackpot? You May Still Be One of the 22 People Who Won $1 Million

The largest lottery jackpot in history went to one lucky winner earlier this week. But an estimated 22 people may have million-dollar tickets on their hands. The person in California who purchased the jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to secure a $2.04 billion prize. But matching five of the numbers still means a $1 million payout — and 22 people across 16 different states may have winning tickets, according to Powerball.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
LOUISIANA STATE
