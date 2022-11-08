Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $2.04 billion, the largest jackpot in US lottery history.
Here Are 8 Different Ways You Can Win Money in Monday's $1.9B Powerball Drawing Without Hitting the Jackpot
At $1.9 billion, Monday's Powerball jackpot is the largest lottery prize in U.S. history, and it's possible the jackpot could grow even higher. If no winning ticket is sold, the jackpot will increase yet again. That has occurred numerous times over the past three months, so the possibility of it happening again is certainly there.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $1.6 Billion Jackpot?
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1.6 billion.
After 10-Hour Delay, Here Are the Winning $1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers
Check your tickets: more than 10 hours after Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing was supposed to occur, the winning numbers have been revealed. According to Powerball, the winning numbers are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10. But it took quite awhile to get there.
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Didn't Win Powerball's $2 Billion Jackpot? You May Still Be One of the 22 People Who Won $1 Million
The largest lottery jackpot in history went to one lucky winner earlier this week. But an estimated 22 people may have million-dollar tickets on their hands. The person in California who purchased the jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to secure a $2.04 billion prize. But matching five of the numbers still means a $1 million payout — and 22 people across 16 different states may have winning tickets, according to Powerball.
CBS News
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stood at an estimated $700 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers...
WDSU
How much would the $1.5 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — nearly breaking Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m. There are two options when you win the...
13 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $750,000 Total Sold in Illinois
A Powerball player finally bagged the giant jackpot — an estimated $2.04 billion, to be exact — in Tuesday's drawing. And while the winning ticket was sold in California, Illinois still saw quite a share of winners. According to state lottery officials, 13 Powerball tickets worth a total...
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Two Arkansas Powerball Players Win $100,00 in Power Play Option
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion dollars, after taxes $997.6 million cash. Can you imagine what that feels like for the lucky winner?. After a technical problem on Monday night, the Powerball drawing was postponed until Tuesday morning at around 7:57 am (Central)....
