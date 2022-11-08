Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
25newsnow.com
15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
wcbu.org
Teenager dies after Monday shooting in Peoria
A teenager is dead after a shooting in Peoria on Monday afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 15-year-old Merian Smith was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Wednesday morning after he was shot Monday in the 500 block of West Gift. A total of 21 rounds fired...
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
wcbu.org
Vincent Richmond's family demands answers and a 'transparent' investigation into fatal police shooting
Family and friends of Samuel Vincent “Meatman” Richmond are demanding answers, a month after the 59-year-old Peoria man was fatally shot by Peoria police officers. They held a vigil and press conference on the steps of Peoria City Hall ahead of Tuesday night's city council meeting . “We’re...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
1470 WMBD
Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 juvenile males shot, 1 critically, near Quest Charter Academy Middle School
UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) - Peoria Pollice are asking for the public’s help to solve Monday afternoon’s shooting that wounded two juveniles, one of whom is in critical condition. In a news release, police said they have no information about any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested Saturday for vehicle theft, fleeing, stolen firearm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have apprehended a teen suspect on Saturday morning after License Plate Readers located a stolen vehicle for the second time last week. On Friday, License Plate Readers assisted members of the Special Investigations Division apprehend four juveniles who were in possession of a stolen vehicle.
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
1470 WMBD
‘Jaws of Life’ used in downtown crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A crash in downtown Peoria Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. Peoria Fire was called to the intersection of Spalding and Jefferson around 7 a.m., for a serious accident involving three vehicles. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says crews had to use the ‘Jaws...
