etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
Southern Indiana Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fee for This Playful Pooch
This is ARLO - he is our pet of the week, and he is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. ARLO is a one-and-a-half-year-old male pointer mix who weighs about 50 pounds. ARLO is a goofy guy who loves to have fun - he does NOT, however, love cats. ARLO does do well around kiddos though and does a pretty good job with potty training (if kept on a schedule). And, like most of us, ARLO will work for treats!
Tully's Tails: Pet Pal Animal Shelter
Gracie has overseen operations at Pet Pal Animal Shelter for 11 years. She has even welcomed a few into her home.
Puppy Found Floating Down Texas River Rescued, Up for Adoption
A puppy is looking for its forever home after someone rescued the dog from drowning in a Texas river. According to reports, earlier this month, a rescue shelter in Austin, Texas, received a call from another shelter in the state, saying a man had come into the shelter with a two-month-old Black lab retriever mix he found floating in a box down the river. He needed assistance, but that particular shelter couldn’t give him what he needed.
Handsome German Shepherd Mix is FREE to Adopt from Southern Indiana Shelter
This handsome fella is our Thursday Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. He is available for adoption (for FREE) at It Takes a Village in Evansville. TOBY is a 2-year-old German Shephard Mix who plays well with other doggies, but not so much with cats. TOBY is also not a fan of small children. Our friends at ITV tell us that TOBY loves to go on car rides, making him a perfect co-pilot for your next road trip.
pethelpful.com
Cat Awaiting Adoption at Florida 'PetSmart' for Nearly 200 Days Is Heartbreaking
TikTok user @p1antboy has noticed one animal, in particular, every time she's at a Florida PetSmart - a beautiful cat named Cleo. At first, Cleo wouldn't even interact with her. The poor kitty was so sad and depressed. Now, Cleo accepts all the love this TikToker brings every time she visits.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Featured pets — Nov. 5
AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION THIS WEEK are Baby Ruth, a German Shepherd mix, and Deedee, a female cat. If Baby Ruth could talk, we are sure she would have a story to tell. She was adopted from FCAC in the spring of 2019 and returned as a stray in mid-October. Her owner was contacted, and we were told someone would be in to pick her up; however, no one ever stopped by. Baby Ruth has adjusted well to shelter life and is friendly with everyone she meets. She will make a great companion and we hope her next home is her last.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
rsvplive.ie
Dogs Trust make urgent appeal for the public to foster dogs as they're inundated with puppies
Dogs Trust have a made an appeal to the public as they have received 54 puppies in the last three weeks. The dog charity are asking for help to foster the dogs as they have been inundated with surrender requests this year. Since January, they have been inundated with 2,180...
a-z-animals.com
Wild Coyote and Pet Dog Turn Into Best Friends and Play Tag
Given that both dogs and coyotes belong to the Canis genus, it’s no secret that they get along so well. But it always seems shocking when dogs are able to make friends with wild animals, especially animals as territorial as coyotes. Coyotes and Dogs: Not So Different After All.
Golden Retriever Steps In to Nurse Puppies After 12-Strong Litter Born
Thousands of people have watched the moment a golden retriever steps in to help another dog feed her 12 puppies. The viral TikTok video posted by @scoutslegacygoldens says that her dog Nova, a Pyrenean mastiff, had more puppies than she could handle. More than 194,000 people watched the video that...
CVAS: Meet Luna and Milo, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Milo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Milo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
Owners Catch Golden Retriever Letting His Brother Out of Crate in Cute Clip
A hilarious video of a Golden Retriever springing his puppy brother out of a dog crate has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 240,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @remy_woof, an adorable Golden Retriever named Remy can be seen lying on the floor in front of his younger brother Rocco, who is in a dog crate while the text reads, "They ask 'How's crate training going?'"
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Tucker
This week’s adorable Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tucker!. Tucker is a sweet distinguished Beagle boy, who is around 7 to 8-years-old. Tucker enjoys snacking on the couch and like all of us, hates dieting. He enjoys walks with his foster Mom and enjoys playtime...
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers. Each video...
lovemeow.com
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
