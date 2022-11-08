Democrats cling to power in the closest gubernatorial races

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Incumbent Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly are in races too close to call Justin Sullivan and Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images /

By NPR's Washington Desk, Emily Olson

Thirty-six governor seats are on ballots this year, and of those, only nine races are ranked as competitive by The Cook Political Report.

These five are too close to predict:

1. Arizona

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who played a central role in pushing back on false election-fraud assertions in her state, is running against Trump-backed former television news anchor Kari Lake.

2. Kansas

Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly is in a tight bid against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, in a race that's centered on inflation, education and abortion.

3. Nevada

Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak is virtually tied with Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, sheriff of Clark County, in a race where the high rate of inflation has taken center stage.

4. Oregon

Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor in four decades, but Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state representative, is facing a tougher campaign than expected from Republican candidate and former state Rep. Christine Drazan. That’s in large part because independent candidate Betsy Johnson — backed by billionaire Nike co-founder Phil Knight — has siphoned off support from Kotek from moderate voters.

5. Wisconsin

Incumbent Tony Evers is neck and neck with Trump-backed, self-funded Republican Tim Michels.

Our reporters are working around the clock to bring you essential information about the midterm elections. We depend on support from people like you to do this vital work and more. Donate today to ensure that trustworthy news and analysis are here for you when you need it.