Wisconsin State

Democrats cling to power in the closest gubernatorial races

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wze2V_0j38PqRW00
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Incumbent Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly are in races too close to callJustin Sullivan and Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images /

By NPR's Washington Desk, Emily Olson

Thirty-six governor seats are on ballots this year, and of those, only nine races are ranked as competitive by The Cook Political Report.

These five are too close to predict:

1. Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who played a central role in pushing back on false election-fraud assertions in her state, is running against Trump-backed former television news anchor Kari Lake.

2. Kansas
Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly is in a tight bid against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, in a race that's centered on inflation, education and abortion.

3. Nevada
Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak is virtually tied with Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, sheriff of Clark County, in a race where the high rate of inflation has taken center stage.

4. Oregon
Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor in four decades, but Democrat Tina Kotek, a former state representative, is facing a tougher campaign than expected from Republican candidate and former state Rep. Christine Drazan. That’s in large part because independent candidate Betsy Johnson — backed by billionaire Nike co-founder Phil Knight — has siphoned off support from Kotek from moderate voters.

5. Wisconsin
Incumbent Tony Evers is neck and neck with Trump-backed, self-funded Republican Tim Michels.

Comments / 19

Kate Parrish
1d ago

Those who vote democrat at this point, deserve what they get. But the rest of us will have to live under the tyranny,too.

Reply
10
John Cockrell
1d ago

I can't believe people would even elect these democratic governors have you not forgotten they wouldn't let you see your loved one's Forced you to get vaccines they locked you in your homes. I can't imagine this is the future you want to live in.

Reply(3)
4
David Stout
1d ago

Try to blame a party lol look at all your hate that’s the problem in this country the hate not the party it’s all the people with there hate there is 535 members in Congress who should be working for the people of the country not for a party

Reply
3
Comments / 0

