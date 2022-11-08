ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and face Bellarmine (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders (2021-22):

*non-returners

- Scoring (2021-22) :

- Rebounding (2021-22) :

- Defense (2021-22) :

- Ball Handling (2021-22) :

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.7 percent chance to win against Bellarmine.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 76-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Bellarmine is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 70, Bellarmine 68.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

Related
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is on a four-game winning streak. And the Cardinals are bowl eligible. Lousiville beat James Madison 34-10 last Saturday to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season. The Cardinals appeared in a number of bowl projections during the preseason and at 6-3, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tonyspicks.com

Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | The wise guys think Louisville has a shot at Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been following the point spread for the Louisville-Clemson football game?. Because it is absolutely screaming that the wise guys believe something wild, improbable and never seen before could happen at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon?. A Louisville victory. Six days ago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Foodie Fun: Must-Try Restaurants in Louisville, KY

Heading to Louisville for a weekend getaway and wanting a great dining experience? I've got you covered, check out these restaurants while you're in town!. This pub-style dining option not only has a unique name but offers up the same dining experience. The restaurant is located completely underground! Troll Pub's location is historical, as it used to be the location of the original Galt House hotel built in 1834, that is until a fire destroyed the property in 1865. Following the catastrophic hotel fire, this location would go on to be the headquarters for the L&N railroad in 1877 which lasted until 1907.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
