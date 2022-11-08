Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2022-23 men's college basketball season, and face Bellarmine (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 64.7 percent chance to win against Bellarmine.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 76-63 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Bellarmine is the second-lowest ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season, ahead of only Florida A&M.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 70, Bellarmine 68.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

