Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
After demotion to 3rd pairing, Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin vows 'I can be better'
It was a bold decision at a critical moment. The Pittsburgh Penguins were in the midst of what was close to a must-win scenario. Coach Mike Sullivan made the decision, and it paid off almost immediately. In Game 6 of a second-round series in 2016 against the hated Washington Capitals,...
Penguins beat Capitals, snap 7-game skid despite rash of injuries on defense
Having lost seven consecutive games entering Wednesday’s road game against the rival Washington Capitals, the Pittsburgh Penguins changed their blue line considerably before the puck dropped. Once the contest began, they changed it again. And again. Then, once again. Because they had to. Despite losing three defensemen at one...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for...
NBC Sports
Caps to activate Alexeyev while Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson progress
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Alexeyev will make his season debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the defenseman confirmed. Washington hasn’t yet made the official transaction to activate him off Long-Term Injured Reserve, which will require a corresponding move. “I’m pretty excited actually,” Alexeyev...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of five in a row. Columbus has a 1-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
Yardbarker
A Few Shifts May Have Changed the Penguins Season
It wasn't a perfect performance, but the Pittsburgh Penguins got the job done on Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. The Penguins stepped up with a handful of important shifts at the right moments to turn the tide of the game and potentially their season. The 4-1 victory stopped the...
NHL
Preview: November 10 vs. Edmonton
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are right back to game action Thursday, hosting the Edmonton Oilers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-4-1 (17 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, November 9. Oilers Record:...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
NBC Sports
Kuemper has rare off night in Capitals’ loss to Penguins
WASHINGTON — He only allowed three goals, but Darcy Kuemper’s performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night was one to forget. Kuemper, 32, has been one of the Capitals’ best players through the first almost-month of the season, entering the game with .919 save percentage and 2.42 goals against average. With the team’s skaters picking up a new injury or two every week, he’s kept the Capitals (6-7-2) afloat in the Metropolitan Division with some spectacular play in net.
Comments / 0